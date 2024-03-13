The Big Picture Directors Radio Silence promise an R-rated, campy take on vampires and Universal monsters.

Featuring a cast including Kathryn Newton and Dan Stevens, Abigail is set to bring a fresh and vicious dose of horror to the screen on April 19.

A new image from Abigail turns Alisha Weir into an apex predator.

Girls in tutus have never seemed so horrifying till you see the Abigail trailer. The upcoming monster horror film by Scream franchise directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett presents the daughter of Dracula in a contemporary setting preying on her kidnappers. The feature has had all eyes on it since the first trailer debuted and as the release date nears new information is trickling down to further excite fans.

Empire Magazine has unveiled a new image from the upcoming film, which sees Abigail with her fangs out, attacking someone while her tutu is stained with blood. The terrifying image is enough to keep you up at night as her eyes gleam with pure evil. This is going to be an exciting departure for the fans of the horror genre, who may be tired of watching the same kind of vampire stories over and over again.

What Is 'Abigail' About?



The story follows the 12-year-old Abigail, daughter of a powerful underworld don — who happens to be Dracula himself — when she's kidnapped by a group of wanna-be criminals. While they keep an eye on her things take a turn when Abigail starts hunting them one by one, revealing her true nature. Gillett told Empire that the film is partly about stripping away “the romantic notion” associated with vampires thanks to hits like Twilight and Vampire Diaries. He shares that the film has a “fun, campy [tone] – but it’s also very R-rated. It’s not afraid to go places you’re maybe not sure you want to go.”

Keeping the idea in mind, the team talked about Abigail’s “teeth a lot,” he says. “We wanted them to look more primal and animal than usual vampire fangs. Abigail’s are a kind of teeth on top of teeth – like a shark’s mouth. Those apex predators, when they open their mouth you see they’re designed to inflict as much damage as possible.” And the damage is quite apparent in the previously released trailer and images. The movie doesn’t shy away from blood or gore as Gillett explains “Our thing with blood is: it always has to feel viscous. The minute it feels thin, it’s not interesting. We want it to stick to you.”

Bringing this delicious horror tale to screen are Alisha Weir as Abigail, Melissa Barrera as Joey, Dan Stevens as Frank, Kathryn Newton as Sammy, William Catlett as Rickles, Kevin Durand as Peter, late actor Angus Cloud as Dean, Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, and Matthew Goode.

Abigail debuts in theaters on April 19. You can check out the new image above and learn more about the feature with our guide here.