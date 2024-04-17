With the recent resurgence of horror movies providing some modern classics in the form of Jordan Peele's Get Out, the nightmare-fueled It Follows, and the recent Australian awards darling Talk to Me, the once poor reputation of the genre has all but gone, with any new releases instantly put under the spotlight. 2024's slate of horror flicks includes Tilman Singer's Cuckoo, the Sydney Sweeney-starring Immaculate, and the recent release of The First Omen, which has received impressive critical reviews. Up next is the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin-directed Abigail - a vampire tale inspired by the 1936 classic Dracula's Daughter.

With early reviews following an Overlook Festival debut early in April proving fairly positive, it is possible that Abigail could be one to watch in the eye-catching month of April for movies. Starring the likes of Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, and Giancarlo Esposito, the twisting tale promises plenty of modern scares wrapped up in a classic horror blanket perfect for multi-generational audiences. With all that in mind, here is a look at exactly how to watch and potentially stream Abigail.

Abigail will be hitting screens on April 19, 2024 , with its official premiere taking place at the Overlook Film Festival on April 7. Originally, the movie was meant to be released much sooner, but the SAG-AFTRA strike back in the summer of 2023 sadly incurred delays.

Is 'Abigail' in Theaters?

Image Via Universal

Get your tickets ready because Abigail is coming to theaters in the United States.

April looks set to be a mammoth month for movies, with several major hits and a couple of indie darlings ready to hit screens. The iconic Nicolas Cage is back in the post-apocalyptic thriller Arcadian from Everything Everywhere All at Once director Benjamin Brewer. Fresh off the back of the success of the Netflix series The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie's spy thriller The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare features a high-profile cast including the likes of Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson. After plenty of delays, the terrific trio of Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist will be serving up the tennis drama Challengers. Finally, a remake of the classic Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead is perfect for comedy fans. Alas, there is something for everyone in theaters this April.

Find Showtimes for 'Abigail'

Image via Universal

Check out the links below for Abigail showtimes:

Where Will 'Abigail' Stream?

Image Via Universal

Fear not if you cannot make it to the theater to watch Abigail, as the movie will soon come to streaming. Firstly, the vampire horror will be available on Peacock for four months, with the film then heading to Prime Video. As well as this, Abigail is expected to get a digital release soon after it premieres, with options to buy or rent likely to become available in May.

For those looking for a Peacock subscription in time for the streaming release, Peacock Premium with ads costs $5.99 per month, and an ad-free Premium subscription costs $11.99 per month, with discounts available for annual subscribers.

Watch the Trailer for 'Abigail'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The recent release of the Abigail trailer had everyone's spines tingling, and this blood-curdling couple of minutes is sure to get every horror fan booking their theater ticket. Check out the official synopsis for Abigail:

"A group of would-be criminals kidnaps the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure. Holding her for ransom in an isolated mansion, their plan starts to unravel when they discover their young captive is actually a bloodthirsty vampire."

More Movies Like 'Abigail' You Can Watch Now

The vampire horror sub-genre has plenty of admirers, so if you need an extra dose of blood-sucking brilliance before you watch Abigail, here are three movies you can watch right now.

Bit (2019)

Image via Vertical Entertainment

This refreshing horror/comedy from writer/director Brad Michael Elmore sees Nicole Maines' transgender teen Laurel fall into the clutches of four feminist vampires during her summer vacation. Hell-bent on ridding the streets of Los Angeles of predatory men, these vampires take on the zeitgeist fears of many a modern woman, with Bit creating an atmosphere of tense thrills and clever laughs throughout. A comedy biting in more ways than one, Bit is a vampire flick for those seeking something with a 21st-century edge.

Watch on Prime Video

Night Teeth (2021)

Image via Netflix

Featuring an impressive cast including the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Debby Ryan, and Megan Fox, Night Teeth is an unflinching, unapologetic horror that sacrifices intricate plot and character details for all-out scares. Often cheesy but always entertaining, the high-profile cast is clearly enjoying every scene of this charismatic fear flick, with the neon color palette and Romeo and Juliet-inspired story creating an atmosphere that whisks you along for a fast-paced and fun ride.

Watch on Netflix

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Image via Unison/Paladin

The movie that inspired the iconic series, Taika Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows is admittedly much more comedy than it is horror, but it is far better off for it. Telling the story of a group of vampire roommates living in Wellington, New Zealand who struggle with the mundanity of a modern human world, this mockumentary is bursting with quotable lines and quirky characters, with the use of vampire movie tropes the perfect nod for fans of the sub-genre. Witty, wacky, and completely wonderful, What We Do in the Shadows is a breath of fresh air for those breathless from the unending frights of the horror genre.

Stream on Apple TV