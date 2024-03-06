The Big Picture Sink your teeth into a bloody rampage with Abigail — a terrifying and gory vampire movie coming next month.

Melissa Berrara and Kathryn Newton face off against the titular vampire in new images from the movie.

Universal's latest monster flick, inspired by Dracula's Daughter , brings classic horror icons back to their roots.

Get ready for an onslaught of vampire violence as Universal and Radio Silence’s upcoming horror film Abigail is slated to debut in theaters next month. While fans still have some time to wait before the arrival of the R-rated monster film, Bloody Disgusting has revealed a new set of images from the movie, showcasing a bloody fun experience for audiences to sink their teeth into.

The brand-new images feature Alisha Weir as the titular vampire, who can be seen on a rampage against the conspirators who have kidnapped her. It certainly wouldn’t be a proper vampire movie without some gore, and the new images fully utilize that angle of the film, with Melissa Barrera drenched in blood as she prepares to defend herself against the terrifying mayhem. Who will make it out alive? Only time will tell, but the cast sure isn’t going down without a fight as both Kathryn Newton and Kevin Durand can also be seen fending off Abigail in a gory confrontation.

Newton previously spoke with Collider about the film’s use of violence, stating that it is the most terrifying film she has ever been in. “I would say Abigail is the scariest movie I've done, the most gory movie I've done. I have played a couple of monsters, huh? I'm getting my monster belt. I need to get a letterman jacket with my little monster characters,” she said. With several significant horror titles already established in her career, one can only imagine the pure horrors that are in store with the upcoming movie.

‘Abigail’ Will Be Another Bold Take on a Classic Universal Monster

While additional details about the film remain under wraps, according to previous reports, Abigail will be loosely inspired by Dracula’s Daughter from 1936. This would serve as another entry in Universal's latest attempt to revitalize their original horror icons following the collapse of the Dark Universe. Returning the characters to their original horror roots on a smaller scale, Universal has already seen success established with the release of The Invisible Man in 2020 by director Leigh Whannell, which saw critical and financial success. Whannell will be tackling another classic character later this year with a brand-new Wolf Man reboot. A good change of pace since Universal has previously attempted to reboot the Dracula franchise with both Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, both underperforming at the box office. However, Abigail does seem to offer a more unique take on the genre, which could win over general audiences, especially with horror proving to be an incredibly lucrative genre.

Abigail bites her way into theaters on April 19. Check out the official trailer for the film below.