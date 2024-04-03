The Big Picture Radio Silence directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett bring bloody realism to their upcoming vampire flick, Abigail.

Abigail's star-studded cast faces off against a young ballerina vampire, played by Alisha Weir, in this thrilling horror tale.

The directors aim to create an immersive experience with practical blood effects that thrill audiences and critics alike.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — known under their production banner as Radio Silence — have been in the business of blood since dropping their addition to 2012’s horror anthology feature, V/H/S. Since then, the pair went on to helm the buckets-of-blood comedy horror flick, Ready or Not, and steer the Scream franchise in a new yet nostalgic direction for the box office smashing fifth and sixth installments. Now, the directorial duo are gearing up to release their latest star-studded feature, a vampire flick titled Abigail. Taking the stage with a handful of other big-time filmmakers at WonderCon during a Directors on Directing panel moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin explained why their vision absolutely had to include what Weintraub described as “all the blood on planet Earth.”

Taking viewers on as real of a journey as possible was the root goal for the pair behind Abigail while keeping the actors as engaged with their surroundings as possible. As Bettinelli-Olpin said,

“For us, the audience can just latch onto something if it’s real, whether they know it’s fake or not, it’s obviously not real blood, but you feel it in the room. The actors can interact with it. Everything just becomes more alive, and it has that energy to it when you’re doing it for real on set. We came up trying to shoot everything almost doc style — running around, you can shoot up, down, left, right, spin around, go anywhere you want.”

“The world’s your set,” Gillett chimed in, revealing the partners’ motto, with Bettinelli-Olpin adding, “We try to maintain that as much as possible. With this movie, I think we did. We really tried to.” So, just how much blood can audiences expect to see oozing out of Abigail? We'll let Gillett answer that question. “It’s fun, too,” the filmmaker said before adding, “At the end of the day, shooting your actors with a blood cannon, they’re excited for it, as well.”

What Is ‘Abigail’ About?

Close

In Abigail, a cast led by names including Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Dan Stevens (Legion), Kathryn Newton (Lisa Frankenstein), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria) star as a group of kidnappers who are tasked with keeping a watchful eye over Abigail (Alisha Weir), the daughter of a crime boss. The crew meets their match when they discover that Abigail isn’t just a young ballerina but is instead a bloodsucking vampire, and the daughter of Dracula himself.

While Bettinelli-Olpin said that “most of [the cast] are excited” about being splattered day in and day out with blood, Gillett brings things to reality, explaining:

“When you sign up for a movie like Abigail, you just sort of know that that’s gonna be part of it. There’s all of this anticipation that builds up around those events. When those events are practical, and they’re done well, and they’re done safely, there’s just nothing more thrilling. I think when you feel that in the making of it, you know that if it’s handled well down the line, it’s gonna work in the theater.”

Abigail blood-cannons its way into theaters on April 19. Check out the full panel on Collider soon and read everything there is to know about the project in our guide.

Get Tickets