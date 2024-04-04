The Big Picture Abigail is a terrifying horror flick with a bloodthirsty vampire child, promising intense gore and scares.

The talented cast includes Alisha Weir as the titular creature, amplifying the anticipation for this bloody film.

Directors Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin are known for revitalizing the Scream franchise and Ready or Not, promising a blood-filled experience with Abigail.

To many of us, there’s nothing more terrifying than a kid with an attitude. Toss in some fangs, killer dance moves, and a thirst for blood and vengeance, and you have the makings of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s latest horror flick, Abigail. A new poster calls for audiences to check it out in Dolby where the clarity will be better than ever and — from what we’ve learned so far about the project — clarity is key, as the production team spent a lot of time, creativity, and cash on making it as bloody as possible. The poster even teases the gore aspect as the little ballerina (played by Matilda the Musical’s Alisha Weir) has a blood-red fog misting over her body as she takes center stage.

In Abigail, a talented group of kidnappers is hired with the task of keeping a watchful eye over a young girl who’s being held for ransom. Small and unassuming, the child seems like an easy way to make a few bucks for the grown-ups - especially because there are several of them and only one of her. But what they’ll soon discover is that Abigail isn’t like the others, she’s a bloodthirsty vampire who doesn’t plan on allowing anyone to make it out of the house alive.

Along with Weir as the titular creature, Radio Silence’s upcoming horror flick also stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Kathryn Newton (Lisa Frankenstein), Kevin Durand (Primal), William Catlett (Charm City Kings), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).

Radio Silence’s History With Blood-Filled Features

Many will recognize Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin’s names for their ties to the last two installments in the Scream franchise. The pair resurrected the slasher film series first made popular by the late legend Wes Craven, and delivered a batch of scary good features that starred Abigail Barrera and Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega. Prior to that, they worked with Samara Weaving on the 2019 comedy-horror mash-up, Ready or Not, which proved they could get down and dirty with the process. Now, with their team up with Universal, the duo is getting bloodier than ever as they’ve promised that Abigail will go the extra mile - “blood cannons” and all.

Check out Dolby’s poster for Abigail below and learn more about the film, which lands in theaters on April 19, in our hefty guide.

