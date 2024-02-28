The Big Picture Abigail features a crew tasked with kidnapping a supposed young girl, only to discover she's a vampire with deadly powers.

Filmmakers behind Scream take on horror story of criminals out of their depth with a supernatural victim in Abigail.

Alisha Weir stars as Abigail, a monstrous ballerina vampire in a chilling tale set to hit theaters this spring.

A new image from Abigail has been released by Total Film, giving audiences a new look at the crew mercilessly tasked with kidnapping a very unconventional target by their boss. Finding themselves involved in the business of kidnapping children isn't recommended for any movie protagonists out there, but the crew conformed by actors such as Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton and William Catlett will run out of luck when they realize that the girl they're supposed to keep captive is a vampire ready to tear them apart. As if kidnapping the daughter of the biggest figure in the criminal underworld wasn't dangerous enough already, the team now have to battle a being with supernatural abilities.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gilett, the filmmakers behind the recent Scream movies, took on a different kind of horror story with Abigail, as the criminal team quickly realize they're out of their depth with their latest victim. The official trailer for the movie quickly established that the only reason why the crew agreed to the assignment was the fact that fifty million dollars would be given to them if they managed to keep the titular girl trapped for a full day. Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Durand and the late Angus Cloud round out the cast of Abigail, with the young vampire taking pride in the fact that she's also a ballerina while she ends her victims' lives.

The screenplay for Abigail was written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, with the story based on the 1936 horror classic, Dracula's Daughter. The story about the young monster dealing with her kidnappers will join Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter as recent vampire stories produced by Universal Pictures, as the studio continues to make use of their vast monster portfolio. Busick previously worked with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gilett during the production of the recent Scream movies, writing the latest Ghostface attacks alongside James Vanderbilt.

Who Plays Abigail?

After starting her young career in stage productions such as Once and Annie, Alisha Weir takes on the biggest role of her trajectory by playing Abigail. Going from the friendly halls of Matilda the Musical to the frightening deserted mansion seen in Abigail might not be an easy task for a young artist, but Weir is ready to show the world why she was selected to step into the shoes of this story's monster. Heads will roll in the upcoming film, as the crew behind Abigail's kidnapping become the victims of their own crime, in a story scheduled to hit theaters this spring.

You can check out the new image from Abigail below, before the film premieres in theaters on April 19: