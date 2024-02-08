The Big Picture The upcoming horror film Abigail will feature an exciting dance number, one that could rival the dance scene in M3GAN.

Kathryn Newton, who stars in the film, praised the directors for trusting her and turning a brief dance mention in the script into a larger sequence.

Abigail is in theaters on April 19, 2024.

It was around this time a year ago that the world was first introduced to a new type of killer doll in Gerard Johnstone’s horror film, M3GAN. There were a lot of things to love about the Allison Williams-led film, thus leading it into sequel territory. Out of all of her quirks, though, the dance scene in M3GAN is something that everyone can agree to be the extra edge that pushed the title to icon status. However, Lisa Frankenstein star, Kathryn Newton is here to tease that fans will soon be obsessed with another horror feature’s dance number in the upcoming feature, Abigail. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for a recent installment of Ladies Night, Newton revealed that her character will have an exciting dance number in the anticipated horror movie.

As if the hype for Abigail wasn’t high enough, Newton enticed us even more when she broke down the dance scene for Nemiroff, saying, “It’s a whole thing. It’s like M3GAN on steroids, and I did not expect that.” Giving more of an overshadowing view as to how the dance-off came to be, Newton credited the trust she felt from the film’s directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, or Radio Silence as they're commonly known. The actor explained,

“Matt and Tyler, I love them. They’re another duo that every time I would be like, ‘Hey, Matt, come here... Should I do this?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ And I’d try it. There’s this thing in the movie where I dance, and in the script, it was about this long. It was like, ‘This blah, blah, blah, and she dances.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And I worked on a dance and I shot, like, a two-minute thing on my phone for them to pick hopefully five seconds of. They turned it into a whole thing. It’s a whole thing.”

Kathryn Newton Is Excited To Shock Audiences With ‘Abigail’

Not only is Newton pumped to deliver a killer dance routine alongside Alisha Weir’s ballet-performing vampire, but she’s excited for audiences to watch the entirety of Abigail and take in the magnificent performances between the actors.

“I don’t think you’re ready for it. I don’t think anyone’s ready for this movie. None of us knew what we were doing on that set. None of us knew the movie we were really making. And I think it’s hilarious because it’s such a group of misfit people, like none of us make sense. Like me and Dan Stevens? What are we all hanging out for? And then we were just so close by the end of it. It’s so funny. Moviemaking is so weird like that.”

Also paying homage to the projects that came before and her beginning days on The Great White Way, Newton stated, “Thank goodness I started on Broadway with Bernadette [Peters] because it really came full circle. You never know.”

Abigail is set to pirouette into theaters on April 19, 2024. Check out the trailer below to get a glimpse of Newton’s off-the-rails dance scene and learn everything we know about Radio Silence’s latest project here.