We’re all familiar with classic movie monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolfman, the Mummy, and the like. They’ve been around since the dawn of filmmaking, inspiring nightmares for generations. As the years have passed, remakes and spinoffs have continued to thrill audiences as movie-making practices have evolved. Some of the movies take on a more campy style, such as the 1999 cinematic masterpiece The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. Others, like The Wolfman, lean into a more dark and gritty approach. While all the Universal Classic Monsters have always been popular with movie fans, Dracula was the first. That’s not to completely ignore the 1922 film Nosferatu, which currently has a reboot in production, but Nosferatu was not part of the Universal troupe.

The first Universal monster movie was Dracula in 1931, based on the 1924 stage play of the same name, which was, of course, adapted from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel. Vampire movies of all kinds have taken inspiration from the “OV” (Original Vampire), spinning new stories and tales of terror throughout the centuries. Some of the more popular films include Interview with a Vampire, the Blade franchise, Lost Boys, Fright Night, From Dusk Til Dawn, 30 Days of Night, Let The Right One In, and if it must be said…out loud... the Twilight saga.

With so much vampire content already in existence, surely fresh new ideas are running low, right? Wrong. Just like they do in stories and movies, vampires continue to creep their way into the minds of creators looking to contribute to the lore. Vampire movies don’t even have to be scary anymore, considering Nicolas Cage’s hilarious performance as Count Drácula in the 2023 horror comedy, Renfield. Still rooted in horror, the lack of restrictions on genre and budget allows filmmakers to create new and innovative ways to make vampire movies unique and exciting.

It also can’t hurt that vampires are supposed to be immortal, which gives plenty of room for them to exist at any time. Dracula Untold is among many other films that showcase the fanged creatures in both the 15th century and the modern day. Now, a new dawn is quickly approaching with a reimagining of the 1936 film, Dracula’s Daughter. Get your garlic and wooden stakes ready. This article will tell you everything you need to know about Abigail.

Abigail is set to awaken from her coffin on April 19, 2024, nearly 88 years since Dracula’s Daughter was released. Also scheduled to open that same weekend is the Guy Ritchie World War II action movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. However, Abigail won't be the only horror movie opening in April, as Arkasha Stevenson’s The First Omen, will hit theaters two weeks prior.

Will ‘Abigail’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Initially, Abigail will have an exclusive theatrical release. The film’s performance at the box office will likely be an indicator of how long it will remain exclusively in theaters before moving to streaming. In some cases, movies have an overlap where they are released to streaming platforms to rent or purchase before the film leaves theaters, so it’s possible that Abigail might be available to stream by sometime in late May.

Since Abigail is a Universal production, it will be made available to stream on Peacock for four months before moving over to stream on Amazon's Prime Video service.

What is ‘Abigail’ About?

In a similar approach to the 2020 film The Invisible Man, which was a modern-day adaptation of the original 1933 film of the same name, Abigail will be a reboot of Dracula’s Daughter, set in the present. There’s a twist though. The original film had an adult woman as the main antagonist, whereas Abigail is centered around a young girl.

A group of kidnappers abduct Abigail and hold her hostage, hoping for a large ransom of $50 million from her wealthy and powerful father. Seemingly harmless, the kidnappers don’t concern themselves much about their safety against a 12-year-old ballerina. They are instructed to watch over her in an old, yet luxurious manor until the ransom has been paid. However, none of them realize that she’s not trapped there with them… they are trapped inside with her. One of the kidnappers attempts to befriend Abigail to keep her calm as the group awaits further instructions, but shortly after, Abigail reveals herself to be a vampire. Seemingly invincible (except for the classic weaknesses like daylight), the kidnappers are forced to fight for their lives as the manor locks up and turns into a fortress.

The official synopsis from Universal reads:

Children can be such monsters.After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Abigail’?

Yes; The official trailer was released on Thursday, January 11 by Universal Pictures. Fitting for a ballerina vampire, the trailer opens with the melody of Tchaikovsky’s famous Swan Lake.

Who Stars in ‘Abigail’?

Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical) stars as the titular character, Abigail. The 14-year-old Irish actress made her acting debut in the 2018 horror thriller, Don’t Leave Home and has since appeared in the television series Darklands and Wicked Little Letters.

Playing the film's presumed final girl is Melissa Barrera, who introduces herself to Abigail as Joey when she attempts to comfort her. Barrera has most recently been seen as Sam Carpenter from the 2022 Scream movie and its sequel, Scream VI. She has since left the Scream franchise over controversy surrounding a post she shared on social media about the conflicts in Israel and Palestine.

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his menacing villain performances as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, will be playing the leader of the group of kidnappers. He appears to be the one who orchestrated the kidnapping and will be negotiating the ransom while the rest of the group stands watch over Abigail.

Kathryn Newton will play the character of Sammy, who appears to be the youngest in the group, seen in the trailer taking selfies with her cell phone as Esposito’s character lists off the rules they must follow. Newton is no stranger to horror comedies, as she starred in the 2020 film Freaky, which takes a slasher spin on Freaky Friday as she accidentally switches bodies with a serial killer. She also made her first MCU appearance as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The other kidnappers include Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) as Frank, Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) as Peter, and William Catlett (The Devil You Know) as Rickles.

Lastly, the late Angus Cloud joins the kidnapping group as Dean, in his final performance before his untimely death in July 2023. He was best known for his portrayal of the loveable drug dealer, Fez, in the HBO drama series Euphoria. He also appeared in The Line as Robert DeWitt and Your Lucky Day as Sterling.

Who Are the Creators Behind ‘Abigail’?

Abigail was co-directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The two of them have previously worked together on V/H/S, Scream, Scream VI, and Ready or Not. Given their slightly comedic direction for the Scream movies and Ready or Not, it’s safe to assume that Abigail will continue to showcase their mastery of mixing horror and comedy with gruesome kills and hilarious one-liners. Writer Guy Busick also worked with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett on Scream, Scream VI, and Ready or Not, and is joined by co-writer Stephen Shields. Shields is new to the creative group but has shown his horror-writing abilities in The Hole in the Ground, which features a sinister child antagonist, and Hunted, which also turns the tables on typical horror movie villain tropes.

The movie is produced by Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Chad Villella, and Tripp Vinson and is executive produced by Ron Lynch, all of whom have previously produced a combination of Scream, Scream VI, and Ready or Not. The only newcomer to the group of producers is Macdara Kelleher, who produced A24’s The Green Knight, 65, starring Adam Driver, and The Pope’s Exorcist.