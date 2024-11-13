2024 has been a good year for horror fans, from Nicolas Cage’s serial killer role in Longlegs to the extraterrestrial horrors of Alien: Romulus, to Sydney Sweeney’s turn to be a nun in Immaculate. There were enough movies for fans to choose from. One among them is Melissa Barrera starring Abigail, the tale of the vampire’s daughter, which will soon make its way to Prime Video, CBR reports.

The movie directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, is full of gore and blood and garnered mostly positive reviews for the duo’s ability to seamlessly blend comedy with horror in their latest offering and some very strong performances from its ensemble. The sinister movie was applauded for the portrayal of the young vampire, all the jump scares, and for providing a refreshing take on the vampire genre. The twists and turns in the story coupled with powerful performances added to the charm for the fans of the sub-genre.

What’s ‘Abigail’ About?

Co-written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick the film follows a group of would-be criminals, who are assigned to kidnap a 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure. Barrera stars as Joey, a military medic and recovering addict, who is part of the team of kidnappers who captured the titular Abigail. Things take a very ugly turn when they hold the young ballerina for ransom in an isolated mansion as their plan goes awry when they discover their young captive is a bloodthirsty vampire and the blood bath begins. The movie’s ensemble also includes power-packed performers like Dan Stevens as Frank, Alisha Weir as the titular vampire Abigail, William Catlett as Will Catlett, Kathryn Newton as Sammy, Kevin Durand as Peter, late Angus Cloud as Dean, Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, and Matthew Goode as Father.

The movie is the latest in line with Universal’s modern-day adaptations of the studio’s classic monster features and takes on a modern-day twist on Dracula’s Daughter. The movie has an 85 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and was hailed by fans for all the gore and spin on the regular vampire tale. It garnered over $42 million worldwide on a budget of $28 million and became the studio’s highest-grossing vampire flick.

Abigail will dance its way to Prime Video on November 19. You can check out our review here and see the trailer above. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.