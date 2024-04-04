The Big Picture Abigail is a terrifying new horror film from Radio Silence, packed with blood, guts, and a menacing little girl with deadly moves.

The talented cast includes Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, and Dan Stevens, bringing the terror to life in this thrilling vampire flick.

While the directors may have missed out on helming Scream 7, they're excited to showcase their skills with Abigail, hitting theaters April 19.

She pirouettes and pliés but if you get on her bad side, her toothy grin and fast-moving dance moves will be the last thing you see. We’re, of course, talking about the titular little girl in Abigail, for which a fresh trailer has just dropped. The latest horror flick to come from Radio Silence duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is certainly staying in line with the pair’s other productions when it comes to the blood, guts, and gore-o-meter, with today’s trailer practically oozing out of the screen. With a talented cast that includes Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Kathryn Newton (Lisa Frankenstein), Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical), Dan Stevens (Legion), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), and more, the project has its finger on the pop culture pulse in more ways than one.

After blowing audiences away through her powerhouse performance of the titular girl with telekinesis in Matilda the Musical, Weir was a shoo-in for spinning into the role of the bloodthirsty vampire in Abigail. After all - what’s a group of kidnappers after you’ve taken on Miss Trunchbull? The film centers around said crew of kidnappers who are tasked with keeping an eye on a seemingly innocent and helpless little girl, so their boss can extort her father for ransom money. The team quickly discovers they've bitten off more than they can chew and that Abigail is instead going to take a bite out of them in the film, which quickly goes from 0 to 60 on the terror factor. Filling out the rest of the main cast are Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Kevin Durand (The Strand), and William Catlett (Constellation).

‘Abigail’ Is Radio Silence’s Passion Project

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Since their formation in 2011, Gillett, Bettinelli-Olpin, and the rest of the team over at Radio Silence Productions have been bringing audiences some of the best horror content around, rolling out titles like Ready or Not and revitalizing the Scream franchise with its fifth and sixth installments. While the pair were dedicated to the story of Sam (Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) in their entries into the Scream universe, a mixture of circumstances tore them away from helming the seventh feature - with Abigail being one of the bumps standing in the way. While the pair was sad to bid adieu to the horror series first helmed by the legendary Wes Craven, they were, at the same time, raring to go on their Universal monster flick.

Despite no longer having their names attached to Scream 7 (which has undergone massive personnel changes aside from the directors’ involvement), the pair are thrilled to show fans what they’re made of with Abigail. Being backed by Universal for such a project is a huge show of faith and after the duo recently teased the use of a “blood cannon,” it’s obvious they’ve brought their A-game to the set.

Check out the newest Abigail trailer above and catch Radio Silence’s bloodbath when it rises into theaters on April 19. In the meantime, read everything there is to know about the movie in our all-encompassing guide.