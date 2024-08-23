It’s fair to say that 2024 has had no right to hit so hard with horror films. So far this year, we have been back to the ‘80s with Lisa Frankenstein, took our seats alongside the doomed audience of Late Night with the Devil, canceled our birthday plans thanks to Longlegs, and, most recently, enjoyed an absolute “wtf” moment with everyone else in the theater during the last 20 minutes of Alien: Romulus. But those of us out there who love a hefty helping of comedy with our horror were uber-delighted back in April when filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collectively as Radio Silence, thrilled and chilled us with their vampire flick, Abigail. Right now, the movie is making its way up the charts on Peacock, feeding on the competition.

Serving as the latest title to come from Universal’s modern-day adaptations of the studio’s classic monster features of yesteryear, Abigail hearkened back to the 1936 movie, Dracula’s Daughter. In it, a group of professional kidnappers with no ties to one another have been tasked with ransoming a young girl overnight in a mansion. At first, the mission seems fairly easy as the well-trained group essentially just needs to wait out the night until the money is delivered. But, things take a turn for the disastrous when the young girl, Abigail (Alisha Weir) reveals her true identity as a blood-sucking vampire.

Known for their work in the fifth and sixth installments in the Scream franchise, as well as Ready or Not, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett absolutely crushed the vision for Abigail. Blending comedy with horror has always been the pair’s bread and butter, and they delivered ten-fold for the Universal picture. The other major factor that went into delivering Abigail its 83% on Rotten Tomatoes were the performances from its primary ensemble, which, along with Weir, included Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Dan Stevens (Cuckoo), Kathryn Newton (Lisa Frankenstein), Will Catlett (Constellation), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria) in what would be the latter’s penultimate posthumous release.

Melissa Barrera: A Modern Scream Queen

Close

After working with Radio Silence on Scream (2022) and Scream VI, Abigail marked the third time Barrera would team-up with the directorial duo. While we’ve loved seeing her in the drama series Vida and in the on-screen adaptation of the musical, In the Heights, there’s no denying that Barrera’s presence in horror films is an incredibly special one. Up next, the actress is set to appear in the release of Your Monster, a rom-com horror film from Caroline Lindy, which has already been receiving rave reviews since its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year.

You can now stream Abigail on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch On Peacock