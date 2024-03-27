The Big Picture Dive into the creepy world of Abigail with behind-the-scenes footage showcasing claustrophobic sets and intense confrontations.

Universal's latest monster film puts a new spin on vampires with creative practical effects and a unique storyline that horror fans will love.

With talented directors at the helm, Abigail promises a fresh take on the classic vampire tale, offering audiences a thrilling and terrifying experience.

Horror fans will be sinking their teeth into another terrifying treat this April as Universal is ready to unleash Abigail, its latest monster film. While the film is still a few weeks away, audiences can dive into a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s production presented by Kathryn Newton, who showcases some of the horror that awaits on set.

Newton showcases the claustrophobic atmosphere of the set, which will bolster the story’s tension as the film’s characters fight for their lives against the vampiric violence in store. One notable aspect about Abigail as a character is that she loves ballet, and Newton highlights that angle by showcasing the ballet room, which features a stage in the center. However, it looks like it will also be the center of an epic confrontation, as the featurette showcases a one-on-one fight between Newton’s character, Sammy, and Abigail during a bloody rampage.

It looks like things won’t be going in Sammy’s favor though, as additional footage features the character falling into a pool of bodies, likely previous victims of Abigail, which Newton refers to as “the worst place in the world.” One of the best aspects of horror movies is the creative practical effects that are used in them, and the featurette shows off the creative talent behind them with the pool sequence, which will likely be one of the movie’s most shocking moments.

‘Abigail’ is Universal’s Latest Attempt to Reboot a Classic Monster

Based loosely on Dracula’s Daughter, the film follows a group of kidnappers, who capture and watch over the daughter of a wealthy underworld figure. However, they soon end up fighting for their lives as they make the startling discovery that they are trapped with a vicious vampire. Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct the film. The two previously helmed Scream and Scream VI, which rebooted the franchise to critical and financial success.

Universal previously saw mixed results with the vampire genre last year with the release of Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which opened to mixed reviews and financial failure. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that the movie’s marketing is downplaying the Dracula angle and selling itself as a more unique and original vampire story. With Radio Silence attached, they could be in for a long-needed hit for the genre, but whether audiences will show up this time around remains to be seen. Until then, horror fans can sink their teeth into the film’s behind-the-scenes look below.

Abigail debuts exclusively in theaters on April 19.