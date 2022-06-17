Abigail Spencer (Timeless) and Donald Faison (Scrubs) have been cast in a new NBC sitcom to star opposite the previously announced Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men). According to Deadline, the multi-cam series is being penned by Survivor’s Remorse creator, Mike O’Malley who will also executive produce alongside The Conners executive producer and owner of the Boston Red Sox, Tom Werner, Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer.

While, at first it may sound strange as to why there are so many big names in sports associated with the production, check out the show’s plot: The untitled comedy will focus on an amicably divorced non-couple named Jim (Cryer) and Julia (Spencer). The separated duo have two young children at home and decide the fairest and best way to raise them together is by taking turns staying with them. Even though they parted ways on good terms, things get a bit dicey when the owner of Jim’s favorite sports team (Faison) meets Julia, and the two form an instant bond that leads to a whirlwind romance.

Faison will take on the role of Trey, the owner of the Boston Celtics (now it all checks out…), a graduate of MIT, and Julia’s fast fiancé. Successful in her own right, Spencer’s Julia stands as the creator and director of a crisis management firm. Cryer’s Jim is a corporate compliance officer with a witty and smart sense of humor. An easy-going and good-spirited man, Jim gets along well with everyone, most of all his ex-wife Julia with whom he strives to stay connected to.

No stranger to the world of sitcoms, Faison’s name is synonymous with the long-running NBC hospital comedy series, Scrubs. Alongside Zach Braff, Faison led the sitcom for a fantastic eight-season run. Most recently, Faison held credits on Legends of Tomorrow and has appeared in the past on NBC’s Emergence. Outside live-action, Faison created, starred in, and served as showrunner for the stop-motion Adult Swim series, Alabama Jackson. A Critics Choice nominee for her work in Rectify, Spencer is well known for her roles in dramas including Mad Men and NBC’s sci-fi series, Timeless. Recently, she held down a recurring bit on Season 18 of the medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

As of right now, no release date for the untitled Cryer, Faison, and Spencer starring sitcom has been announced, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.