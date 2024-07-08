The Big Picture Abigail, a horror comedy about a young vampire, will be available on Peacock on July 19 after earning $42 million worldwide.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film features a talented cast including Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, and Kathryn Newton.

The screenplay was written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, known for Ready or Not and The Hole in the Ground.

After a modest run in theaters from all over the world, Abigail will be available for streaming on Peacock on July 19. The horror comedy about a young girl who hides a dark secret earned $42 million at the worldwide box office. That number doesn't seem very impressive next to the highest-grossing titles of the year, but considering how Abigail was produced on a moderate budget, the box office total meant good news for Universal Pictures. Abigail premiered in theaters on April 19, meaning that viewers will be able to enjoy the horror comedy from the comfort of their homes less than three months after the story premiered in theaters.

Abigail follows a group of criminals played by Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Will Catlett, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand and the late Angus Cloud. The gang is ready to work towards earning the biggest paycheck of their lives by kidnapping a seemingly innocent girl, Abigail (Alisha Weir). But they never expected their victim to have powers beyond their imagination, thanks to the reveal that Abigail is a vampire. The horror comedy that starts out as a heist quickly becomes a quest for survival, as the team tries to escape the dangerous creature lurking in the hallways of the mansion they're trapped in.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were the filmmakers behind the laughs and thrills of Abigail. The directors previously worked on titles such as Scream and Scream VI, proving how they've always been interested in the type of story that can amuse the audiences while presenting haunting images that will torment their dreams. The screenplay for Abigail was written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. Before sinking their teeth into the tale of the vampire pretending to be a young girl, the writers worked on stories such as Ready or Not and The Hole in the Ground.

The Talented Cast of 'Abigail'

There's no denying that Abigail featured an impressively talented cast. Dan Stevens continues to enjoy the best run of his career after playing Frank in this year's horror comedy. A few weeks before audiences saw him in Abigail, Stevens appeared as the unpredictable Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. And while Kathryn Newton turned Sammy into one of the funniest characters from Abigail, the artist has also been featured in well-received titles such as Hacks and Lisa Frankenstein. In an emotional turn of events, Abigail also features one of the final performances from Angus Cloud, as the world continues to mourn his loss almost a year after his departure.

You can check out the official announcement from Peacock below, before Abigail becomes available to stream on the platform on July 19: