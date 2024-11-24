Abigail is a horror gem in its own right. With favorable critical and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, Radio Silence's horror comedy will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best horror features ever released. However, though the film received an impressive critical reception, it was also one of 2024's critically acclaimed films that were not as loved at the box office. Luckily, despite its disappointing box office record, Abigail has finally found its rightful audience since it started streaming on Prime Video.

According to FlixPatrol, Abigail danced her way to the fourth spot on Prime Video's most-watched movies chart after its streaming debut on November 19 — and has been rising in the charts since its debut. It is currently behind Mark Wahlberg's Infinite, the 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday, and Aubrey Plaza's hit sci-fi comedy My Old Ass. It's a huge win, particularly for Abigail, since it failed to impress at the box office during its theatrical release in April. Abigail is loosely based on Dracula's Daughter, serving as Universal's recent attempt to bring a classic monster back to the silver screen.

The film revolves around a group of criminals entrusted with abducting a powerful underworld figure's 12-year-old daughter in exchange for a significant amount of money. They will soon, however, find themselves trapped in the isolated mansion as the child turns out to be a bloodthirsty vampire who would stop at nothing to feast on them. Abigail stars Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Giancarlo Esposito, Matthew Goode, and the late Angus Cloud. Abigail served as one of Cloud's last roles before his untimely passing at the age of 25.

2024 Is a Great Year for Indie Horror

2023 was one hell of a year for genre fans, having provided titles like Talk to Me, When Evil Lurks, Evil Dead Rise, Thanksgiving, and Influencer, among a handful of others. And 2024 has so far proven to be no different. As 2024 nears its end, the year marks yet another memorable year for the genre with acclaimed horror titles that will surely be remembered for the years to come. This includes The Substance, Exhuma, Stopmotion, It’s What’s Inside, Longlegs, A Quiet Place: Day One, Mind Body Spirit, The First Omen, In A Violent Nature, Oddity, Speak No Evil, Late Night with the Devil, Infested, and — of course — Abigail.

Abigail is now available to stream on Prime Video.