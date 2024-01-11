The Big Picture Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are back with their new film Abigail, a thrilling take on Dracula's Daughter story.

The trailer showcases a star-studded cast, including horror veterans Melissa Barrera and Kathryn Newton, as criminals who kidnap a 12-year-old ballerina named Abigail and face the wrath of her powerful father.

Abigail's trailer hints at a sinister edge and a brilliant cast, making it a highly anticipated addition to the Universal Monsters franchise.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have taken the horror world by storm the last half decade thanks to Scream and the hit horror comedy Ready or Not. While they left Ghostface behind last year, they’re certainly not letting genre fans down as their previously untitled Universal Monster movie has just been revealed as Abigail. With that comes a bloodthirsty first trailer and poster.

The film, which is the filmmaking team's thrilling take on the Dracula’s Daughter story, sees a group of criminals led by a star-studded cast of horror vets like Melissa Barrera (Scream VI) and Kathryn Newton (Paranormal Activity 4, Freaky) as they kidnap a 12-year-old ballerina named Abigail. The job sounds easy enough. They just have to watch her in a locked mansion overnight for a $50 million reward. However, Abigail’s father is a very powerful man, and she’s a bit of a monster herself. The trailer shows that this won’t be an average babysitting job as the supposed daughter of Dracula starts taking out the criminals one-by-one.

There was so much hype and rumors surrounding Radio Silence's next film, but seeing the trailer in action is another beast entirely. Abigail brings the directing duo back to their roots as the monster movie combines Ready or Not with the William Castle classic House on Haunted Hill which starred genre legend Vincent Price. Like that film, Abigail sees an unfamiliar group of people staying in a creepy house in the name of money. The footage gives wonderful Haunted Hill vibes while being distinctly Radio Silence. In the pair’s previous two Scream films, they mastered their unique blend of horror comedy, so applying that to a Universal Monster property should have any horror fan jumping up and down in bloody joy. Especially, since Abigail appears to have a bit of a sinister edge to it compared to Radio Silence’s other masterful work. Also, even though it’s not specifically stated that it's the Count’s offspring in the trailer, the eerie rendition of “Swan Lake” in the background all but confirms it.

An All-Star Monster Hunting Team

Besides Barrera and Newton, Abigail has a brilliant cast which features Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud and Giancarlo Esposito. The Universal Monsters have made a comeback in recent years with films like The Invisible Man and Renfield being stellar additions to the gothic lore, but this cast is next to none in comparison. Especially with Weir who looks to literally kill it as the vampiric prize in question. There has been a lot of depressing news in horror lately surrounding big franchises, but with one trailer, Radio Silence has reminded us that there are a lot of fun nightmares to look forward to in 2024.

When Does 'Abigail’ Release?

Abigail takes a bit out of the big screen on April 19, 2024. Until then, you can view the spooky trailer and the film’s first dance worthy teaser poster below. You can also keep up to date on Abigail's killing spree on the film's various social media pages on Instagram and X as well as their official website.