The Big Picture Revealing Abigail as a vampire in the trailer took away the suspense, ruining the big twist of the movie.

The marketing for Abigail essentially laid out the entire structure of the movie, giving away important details.

For horror movies, less is more when it comes to marketing — Abigail could have benefitted from following a similar approach to Barbarian and Longlegs.

Marketing is a huge part of the movie industry, even the most casual movie fan will check out the trailer before seeing the latest blockbuster. Trailers are important for giving the audience a flavor of the movie and helping them decide if they want to make a trip to the theater on opening weekend. However, one of this year's biggest horror releases, Radio Silence's Abigail, made a huge marketing mistake and gave away the biggest twist of the movie — revealing to viewers that Abigail (Alisha Weir) is a vampire. Although this reveal may have got people excited to watch the movie, if they hadn't given such a big plot point away, the movie could have had a much bigger impact and succeeded through word of mouth.

'Abigail's First Half Is Less Effective Because of the Trailer

The opening of Abigail is supposed to be suspenseful. It sees a group of criminals kidnap a young girl and take her to an isolated location, where they are told by their boss (Giancarlo Esposito) that the girl’s father is rich and if they can keep her safe, he will pay a huge amount of money to get her back. The movie is laced with secrecy. Firstly, there is the group of criminals who are given nicknames and are encouraged not to reveal personal details to each other. It creates this atmosphere of mistrust, not only for the characters but also for the audience, and it is difficult to decipher anyone’s intention. However, the big mystery surrounds Abigail and who her father is. The movie doesn’t open with any sign of supernatural themes. It plays out as a subversive home invasion, following the perpetrators instead of the victims.

As the movie progresses, strange events start occurring leading to the death of Dean (Angus Cloud). He is attacked by a mysterious unseen killer who takes his head clean off. "Mysterious" is used very loosely in this scenario because to anyone who had seen the trailers — the killer is obviously Abigail, the young vampire. This sense of intrigue and dread the movie attempts to create through the illusion of a completely locked-off building with no way in or out is completely wasted because of the marketing. In fact, the tense atmosphere and the characters quickly turning on each other because of their lack of trust and relationship are quite disorientating.

It loses so much impact because the audience can already see what is at the end of the road. It becomes difficult to empathize with Abigail and the fact she is a child holds little emotional weight because we know her true nature. Her relationship with Joey (Melissa Barerra) and the way the pair find common ground is difficult to root for as you don't feel the emotional beats with Joey; you always know more than she does. That issue is the biggest flaw of the movie, nothing surprising is waiting for viewers at the end (except for a cameo of Matthew Goode as Dracula) because everything has already been revealed in some capacity through the marketing.

Why Did 'Abigail' Give Away Its Big Twist?

So, if the opening hinges so much on the mystery around Abigail, and piecing together her identity, it seems redundant to have a huge portion of the trailer that shows a character literally say "We kidnapped a vampire." It’s not like the secret is revealed early in the movie, it takes nearly half the runtime. There is still a sense of horror in knowing the big secret with this underlying dread that things are about to get messy. Yet, not knowing the extent of danger could’ve created the same sense of urgency but made the reveal so much more impactful. Instead, you find yourself impatiently waiting for the reveal so the action and gore can begin.

Sometimes, you have to remove yourself from your own knowledge. The directors of Abigail, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gilett, known together as Radio Silence, have become synonymous with gory, self-aware horror comedies, from the recent Scream reboot to Ready or Not. Fans of the genre would likely have been sold on Abigail on their reputation alone. Add to that a cast of notable horror actors, from Scream's Melissa Barerra to Apostle's Dan Stevens. However, the horror community does not represent all moviegoers. Revealing Abigail as a vampire is a selling point, it promises horror and doesn’t lead to shouts of mismarketing. It takes a well-known supernatural villain and gives it a new form. If a vampire ballerina doesn’t sell a movie, then what can?

However, it was not simply one reveal that the marketing gave away, it essentially laid out the structure of the whole movie. Minor details are shown to amp up the promise of bloodshed and even some of the best gags of the movie are revealed. Abigail is shown bursting out of an elevator, so when she becomes trapped in the movie, you know she will escape. Sammy (Kathryn Newton) is seen in the trailer mimicking Abigail’s movement, so it could easily be inferred that she will be turned into a vampire. It doesn’t take away from the movie being laugh-out-loud funny at times and delivering some of the most visceral gore of the year but it also could have been a truly shocking cinematic experience with an effective twist to up the horror

'Barbarian' and 'Longlegs' Did Horror Movie Marketing Right

Recently, less is more has been the mantra when it comes to advertising a horror movie. This approach would have benefitted Abigail immensely. If the marketing had played into the movie’s big mystery, encouraging the audience to discover Abigail’s true identity in cinemas, there could’ve been a huge word-of-mouth phenomenon. The movie could’ve been applauded for withholding the fact it was a modern interpretation of the tale of Dracula’s daughter and utilizing a tonal flip in the same way as titles such as The Invitation, Fresh, or The Cabin the Woods.

Looking at horror over the past decade, minimal marketing has been done with huge success. 2024 saw Longlegs give the audience very little, particularly surrounding Nicolas Cage as the titular serial killer. Audiences were merely shown encrypted messages, atmospheric shots, and a video of Maika Monroe’s heart rate when seeing Cage in makeup for the first time. The marketing created an overwhelming desire to experience Longlegs for yourself, and the only way to do it was to go to the cinema. Similarly, Barbarian’s trailer was purposefully subversive; the movie advertised ended up being such a small portion of the actual feature. It played with audience expectations of Bill Skarsgard after his huge role as Pennywise in It and managed to hide the true evil of the movie. It means the twists and turns of Barbarian are totally unexpected and sickeningly abrupt. In contrast, you could get a feel for Abigail through the trailer alone and there was not much left to discover. Abigail deserved understated marketing; the movie is still an absolutely wild ride but without the trailer revealing all, the movie could’ve taken the audience to greater heights.

