‘Abominable’ Blu-ray Review: Bring the Adorable Everest Home for the Holidays

If you missed Abominable in theaters–and not many did, considering it had the year’s best opening weekend for an original animated feature–you’re in luck! The excellent family-friendly movie from DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio is now available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD to bring home today, just in time to get all wrapped up as a perfect holiday gift. And while the magical, mythical, and musical journey across China is fun and entertaining enough on its own, the home release’s special features will give young viewers plenty to learn about and even more to do.

Some of those features include a guided tour of all the famous places in China that Everest, Yi, Jin, and Peng travel to during their incredible adventure, from fields of canola flowers to the world-famous Leshan Giant Buddha; featurettes that reveal how both the music in the movie came to life and how Everest’s voice was created; a cooking lesson with Nai Nai herself Tsai Chin alongside Chef Shirley; a series of step-by-step drawing videos that show viewers young and old how to bring each character to life, as well as a DIY Chinese lantern tutorial; and tons of insight and behind-the-scenes trivia from the talented creative team.

Abominable is worth a buy on home video for the feature alone, one which Rafael Motamayor called “charming” and “adorable” in his review, but there’s a wealth of treasures to be found in the movie’s special features section. Fans out there can spend much more time with Everest & Friends in between rewatches of Abominable itself.

This magical journey is brought to life with the voice talents of Chloe Bennet, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Sarah Paulson, Eddie Izzard, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Tsai Chin and Michelle Wong. It was written and directed by Jill Culton (Open Season, Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc.) and co-directed by Todd Wilderman (Open Season 2). The film is produced by Suzanne Buirgy and Peilin Chou.

From the studio that brought you How to Train Your Dragon, this heartwarming and humorous story follows teenage Yi (Bennet) as she encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in China, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Trainor) and Peng (Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Paulson) to help Everest get home.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K Ultra HD, BLU-RAY, DVD and digital: