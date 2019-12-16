Exclusive: ‘Abominable’ Blu-ray Clip Goes Behind the Music of the Magical Story

DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s co-production Abominable is a magical action-packed adventure for the whole family. Yi, Everest and the gang come home just in time for the holidays on Digital–now available–and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand December 17, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Boasting the biggest opening for an original animated film this year, Abominable comes to life in your own home courtesy of 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital versions, each of which feature tons of fun bonus content, including two original shorts, deleted scenes, and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
And we have an early peek at those bonus features to share with you today! This video goes behind the magical music of the animated movie to reveal how Yi’s violin playing came to life. Did you know that it’s actually accurate, note for note, and can be played along with Yi in our own world? Find out more about the pivotal story moment (which contains some spoilers if you haven’t seen this epic tale yet) in this and all of the special content that follows!
Check out our exclusive clip from the Abominable Blu-ray bonus features below:
This magical journey is brought to life with the voice talents of Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Eddie Izzard (Cars 2), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (“Liv and Maddie”), Albert Tsai (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Tsai Chin (The Joy Luck Club) and Michelle Wong (“Scandal”). It is written and directed by Jill Culton (Open Season, Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc.) and co-directed by Todd Wilderman (Open Season 2). The film is produced by Suzanne Buirgy and Peilin Chou.
From the studio that brought you How to Train Your Dragon, this heartwarming and humorous story follows teenage Yi (Bennet) as she encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in China, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Trainor) and Peng (Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Paulson) to help Everest get home.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd, BLU-RAY, DVD and digital:
- DREAMWORKS SHORT – MAROONED – Marooned, tells the story of a cantankerous and selfish robot named C-0R13. Stranded on an abandoned lunar outpost, C-0R13 longs to return to Earth. With a partially built ship and his last power source, this determined robot will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.
- SHOW AND TELL – Back home in the Himalayan Mountains, Everest puts on a magical show-and-tell for his fellow yetis after he receives a special care package from Yin, Jing and Peng.
- DELETED SCENES with Intros by Writer/Director Jill Culton and Co-Director Todd Wilderman
- Play All
- Spa Day
- Villains at the Map
- Magic Montage
- Yak Attack
- MAKING A MYTH (MOVIE) – In this entertaining ‘making of’ we learn from the filmmakers and stars how they brought the heartfelt and whimsical story of Abominable to life – from the use of magic, music and humor, to the themes of family and nature.
- ANIMATING ABOMINABLE – From production design to storyboarding and animating, the creative team behind Abominable will take us through the design and animation of the film.
- MEET THE CAST – This fun featurette introduces the audience to the cast of Abominable and the characters they play. Learn first-hand from the actors what their personal inspiration was for the role and how they went about performing the voicework.
- Play All
- Chloe Bennet as Yi
- Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin
- Albert Tsai as Peng
- Tsai Chin as Nai Nai
- Joe Izzo as Everest
- YOUR YETI CARE GUIDE – Chloe, Albert and Tenzing provide tips and tricks to caring for your newly adopted “Yeti”. In this case YETI stands for pet – dog, kitten and bird.
- COURAGE TO DREAM – This featurette explores the character Yi, the strong, independent and untraditional female lead at the center of Abominable. Actor Chloe Bennet and the filmmakers discuss what makes Yi special and why she is the ultimate role model for young girls and boys today!
- AN ABOMINABLE TOUR WITH CHLOE BENNET – Like her father before her, Yi dreams of travelling across China to see the many beautiful, natural and culturally significant locations featured in Abominable. Chloe Bennet, the voice of Yi, will take viewers on their own magical journey.
- EVEREST’S TALK BOX – Shooting on the DreamWorks Animation campus, we bring in some real kids to meet the man behind the voice of Everest, Joe Izzo, and the audio team from Abominable to learn about all the cool tech that went into Everest’s voice.
- COOKING WITH NAI NAI – Can Tsai Chin, the voice of Nai Nai, learn to make Nai Nai’s famous pork buns in real life? Let’s find out!
-
HOW TO ABOMINABLE – Bring Everest, Yi and Nai Nai to life in your home with this How-to-Draw with a difference. Not only will we show you how to recreate your favorite characters from Abominable, but also how to magically bring them to life through a homemade Chinese style lantern!
- How to Draw
- Play All
- Intro
- Everest
- Yi
- Jin
- Peng
- Nai Nai
- How to Make a Chinese Lantern
- YOU CAN SPEAK YETI-ESE – Inspired by foreign language courses, viewers can learn how to speak Yeti-ese with these easy teaching guides hosted by Chloe Bennet.
- NAI NAI SAYS – Narrated by Nai Nai, Yi’s wise grandma gives us life lessons on how to be a strong, independent, modern woman.
- FEATURE COMMENTARY – Writer/Director Jill Culton, Co-Director Todd Wilderman, Producer Suzanne Buirgy, Producer Peilin Chou, Production Designer Max Boas, Visual Effects Supervisor Mark Edwards, and Head of Character Animation John Hill