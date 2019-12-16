Exclusive: ‘Abominable’ Blu-ray Clip Goes Behind the Music of the Magical Story

0

DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s co-production Abominable is a magical action-packed adventure for the whole family. Yi, Everest and the gang come home just in time for the holidays on Digital–now available–and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand December 17, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Boasting the biggest opening for an original animated film this year, Abominable comes to life in your own home courtesy of 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital versions, each of which feature tons of fun bonus content, including two original shorts, deleted scenes, and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

And we have an early peek at those bonus features to share with you today! This video goes behind the magical music of the animated movie to reveal how Yi’s violin playing came to life. Did you know that it’s actually accurate, note for note, and can be played along with Yi in our own world? Find out more about the pivotal story moment (which contains some spoilers if you haven’t seen this epic tale yet) in this and all of the special content that follows!

Check out our exclusive clip from the Abominable Blu-ray bonus features below:

This magical journey is brought to life with the voice talents of Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Eddie Izzard (Cars 2), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (“Liv and Maddie”), Albert Tsai (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Tsai Chin (The Joy Luck Club) and Michelle Wong (“Scandal”). It is written and directed by Jill Culton (Open Season, Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc.) and co-directed by Todd Wilderman (Open Season 2). The film is produced by Suzanne Buirgy and Peilin Chou.

From the studio that brought you How to Train Your Dragon, this heartwarming and humorous story follows teenage Yi (Bennet) as she encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in China, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Trainor) and Peng (Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Paulson) to help Everest get home.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd, BLU-RAY, DVD and digital: