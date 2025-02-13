For many horror fans, no decade did it better than the 1980s. Sure, that was the slasher heyday, but there was so much more going on as well, from monster movies to wild body horror films. Two decades later, in 2006, three '80s horror legends reunited for writer and director Ryan Schifrin's Abominable. Among the cast are Dee Wallace (The Howling), Lance Henriksen (Pumpkinhead), and Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), but it's Matt McCoy who is the true star in this fright fest that's part Rear Window and part monster movie, because the title is in reference to a killer sasquatch. Yep, Abominable is a Bigfoot movie, but don't roll your eyes just yet. Although Abominable is campy, it's also terrifying, with a fun story, and a creepy-looking beast you won't soon forget.

What Is 'Abominable' About?