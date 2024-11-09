Does anybody else find it strange how great Hugh Grant has become at being a total baddie? He's currently earning widespread praise for his performance as the lead villain in the A24 horror movie Heretic. He charmed audiences with his devilish malice in the beloved Paddington 2 and surprising hit Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Grant has fully owned his transition into relishing his dark side, and it's been a long time coming. Becoming a star as an easily ruffled and snippy pup, Grant gradually injected more of an element of sleaze and self-congratulatory smugness into his characters, which helped refine his specific persona. That image-crafting was fully perfected in About a Boy, where he co-starred with two fellow actors of the moment, Juror #2's Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, in a charming story about how it's never too late to finally grow up.

What Is 'About a Boy' About?

Will (Grant) has put himself into a privileged exile for his entire adult life, freely living off of the royalties of his dad's hit Christmas jingle and rationalizing a life of empty pleasures and shameless womanizing. After starting his newest tactic of going to single mom meetings to score with them, he meets Marcus (Hoult), a young boy who's struggling to deal with being bullied at school and living with his severely depressed mom, Fiona (Collette). Will sees hanging out with Marcus and Fiona as a polite obligation but finds himself opening up more to the idea of actually caring about other people the more he gets to know them. When he meets Rachel (Rachel Weisz), the one woman who he may genuinely have a connection with, it will be the chance to prove that he can reach the maturity level of the young boy who looks up to him as a father figure.

Hugh Grant Is a Charming Manchild in 'About a Boy'

It's long been taken for granted how charming Hugh Grant is, but that's the key element to why this is among his best performances. Will is a character who only functions off of charm and deceptive sweetness. He openly admits to being a shallow individual who has convinced himself he only does things for self-gratification, with all human interactions as a zero-sum game, in favor of his comfortable daily routines. Yet, it's that self-awareness and lack of shame that makes Grant's signature charisma so appealing, as he dissuades you from seeing him as a total creep, in favor of getting bowled over by his self-effacing snark and that mischievous glint in his eyes. He's radically honest about himself to an endearing degree. Grant makes Will less overtly mean and more callous because of his stunted emotional development, which better sells us on the notion that he will find a healthy connection with a young boy like Marcus.

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette Carry About a Boy's Dramatic Load

In his debut performance, Nicholas Hoult is already a striking screen presence, with his piercing eyes and unassuming grace, practically angelic in his energy. The rapport he develops with Grant makes so much sense as Marcus' blunt openness goes right through Will's long-built defenses, Hoult's stillness and steady gaze contrasting with Grant's frenetic disposition and bug-eyed surprise. Hoult also pairs well with Collette as Fiona, and you can easily see the love and immense pain that they hold together, both carrying the more dramatic parts of the relatively light film on their shoulders.

Collette is simply heartbreaking, as she portrays a woman who's painfully aware of how she affects her loved ones and feels she can't overcome her mental state, forming a kind of mirror to Will's internal identity crisis. Despite coming into the film late, Rachel Weisz brings a splash of screwball energy and sparkling intelligence that makes it clear why Will would be so enamored with her. Her strong spine and sense of morality covers for the struggles she's having with being a single mom, and finds comfort in Will's generosity.

For a film with an ultimately fuzzy heart and romantic dramedy sensibilities, it's surprisingly upfront about the damaging effect of suicidal depression, the disappointment of parents shaping their children, and the inherent isolation of drowning yourself in consumerism. That the film can carry all of that weight while still remaining so emotionally deft and genuinely laugh-out-loud hilarious (seriously, this film has some of the best lines of Grant's career) is a testament to the direction of Paul and Chris Weitz, the tender connection between Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, and the modestly dapper charm of Hugh Grant.

