About Fate, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann is set to release on digital as well as in select theaters later this week on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The film is set to have heartfelt and heartwarming laughs as two characters, Griffin and Margot, find themselves stumbling into attending a wedding together. After Griffin fails to propose to his girlfriend and Margot is dumped by her boyfriend, the two hopeless romantics accidentally bump into each other and, without a date to her sister's wedding the next day, asks Griffin to go to the event posing as her ex. The film leans into the familiar rom-com tropes of misunderstandings, white lies, and embarrassing efforts to keep the ruse alive constantly backfire. As the night goes on, it becomes apparent that the two leads start to have feelings for each other, leading them to have to make a decision about what they want and what exactly makes them happy.

Joining Roberts and Mann on the cast include Britt Robertson, Madelaine Petsch, Wendie Malick, with Cheryl Hines, and Lewis Tan. About Fate is an American film remake of the 1976 cult classic Soviet romantic comedy film The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!, softened shortened to simply The Irony of Fate. The film was written by Emil Braginsky and Eldar Ryazanov with Eldar Ryazanov also serving as director.

About Fate is directed by Marius Vaysberg who is adapting a script written by Tiffany Paulsen. This film will see Roberts and Paulsen reuniting as Paulsen also wrote the script for fellow romantic comedy Holidate for Netflix in 2020 and 2007’s Nancy Drew, both of which also starred Roberts. Marina Bespalov, Sergei Bespalov, Marius Vaysberg, Vince Newman, and Sergey Livnev served as producers for the project.

About Fate will premiere on digital as well as in select theaters on September 9. You can check out the new trailer as well as read the official synopsis for the upcoming rom-com down below.