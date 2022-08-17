MGM has dropped the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film About Fate, which is set to debut in select theaters and digital everywhere on September 9, and teases a funny and heartwarming feature for anyone looking for a fun movie experience later this year.

The trailer opens with a side-by-side comparison of Griffin (Thomas Mann) and Margot's (Emma Roberts) morning routine as they head out. Griffin is then seen sitting across from his romantic partner, played by Madelaine Petsch, as she pressures him into proposing to her. In contrast, the trailer also shows Margot with her boyfriend Kip, played by Lewis Tan, as he dumps her the night before her sister's wedding.

With both leads now feeling a sense of conflict, fate puts the two together as Margot walks into her home only to find Griffin, who accidentally stumbled into the house believing it was his. After the confusing mix-up of their similar addresses, Margot asks Griffin to go with her to the wedding, to which he reluctantly agrees.The trailer then cuts to a montage of the two beginning to bond as they get to know each other at the wedding with beautiful imagery and lights illuminating the background while Griffin pretends to be Kip in front of Margot's family.

However, the romantic scenery takes a sharp turn when the real Kip shows up, much to the surprise of Margot, which leads to a fight between he and Griffin which showcases the comedic aspect of the film in full display with the two avoiding damaging the wedding cake. The trailer then continues the montage and showcases the attraction that Margot and Griffin begin to feel toward each other as it ends with a comedic scene of the two breaking into a store. If the trailer is any indication of the film's quality, About Fate is an exciting film for audiences to look out for when it debuts later this year.

From the footage given in the trailer, About Fate appears to be a fun and heartwarming romantic comedy that could potentially resonate with audiences due to the charming performances of the actors on screen. Tiffany Paulsen, the film's writer, previously penned the script for Netflix's romantic comedy Holidate, which Roberts also starred in. Marius Vaysberg directs the upcoming film with Marina Bespalov​​​​​​​, Sergei Bespalov​​​​​​​, Marius Vaysberg​​​​​​​, Vince Newman, and Sergey Livnev serving as producers for the project.

About Fate will be released in both select theaters and digital platforms on September 9. Check out the official trailer for the film below: