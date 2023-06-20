Just a few days after About My Father, one of the most hilarious comedies of the year so far, became available on VOD, Lionsgate has now announced that the family comedy will soon also be made available to own in Blu-ray and DVD sets. The feature starring Sebastian Maniscalco and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro as a father-son duo examines the chaotic world of familial embarrassments, intricate relationships, and the very essence of what it means to be a family in a playful yet relatable manner.

At the center of the film is a delightful collision of two worlds and generations. When Sebastian (Mansicalo) informs his Italian immigrant hairdresser father Salvo (De Niro), of his plans to visit the wealthy parents of his American girlfriend (Leslie Bibb) with the intention of asking for her hand in marriage, he insists he must tag along. With his girlfriend's permission, Sebastian brings Salvo along for the weekend get-together. As their two cultures collide and initial differences seem insurmountable, an unexpected bond begins to form, and both groups gradually merge into a single, harmonious family unit that brings everyone to realize the true essence of family.

About My Father arrives on digital on July 25, and Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand on August 1. As usual, both offerings will come with a set of bonus features that will take audiences on a deep dive into the production process of the comedy. The bonus features include 'One Big Happy Family: Making About My Father,' 'Sebastian: The Big Stage to the Big Screen,' 'About My Look: From Frugal to Fancy,' as well as a theatrical trailer.

Who's Behind About My Father

The script for About My Father was produced in a collaborative effort between Maniscalco and Austen Earl. The story is loosely based on Maniscalco's experiences with his own father. In an interview with Collider, The Irishman star revealed he was nursing an idea for a potential sequel which could possibly be set in Sicily. The film was directed by Italian-American Laura Terruso, who shared with Collider that she jumped at the opportunity to direct the feature as she felt an immediate and profound personal connection to the script. The cast for About My Father is fleshed out by Anders Holm (Workaholics), Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin), David Rasche (Succession), and Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City).

Check out the trailer below: