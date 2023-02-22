When it comes to families, everyone is at least a little bit embarrassed by their own interpersonal dynamics. Such is certainly the case for Sebastian Maniscalco in the upcoming comedy About My Father. Directed by Laura Terruso, the feature takes a stab at two families from very different backgrounds who bring their personalities together for the Fourth of July weekend. In a trailer released today, we see the hilarious chemistry between Maniscalco and Robert De Niro who play an Italian father and son duo.

The teaser opens with Sebastian (Maniscalco) who makes the tough decision to invite his immigrant Italian father, Salvo (De Niro), to his soon-to-be-in-law's Fourth of July BBQ. Laying on the guilt as only a parent can do, Salvo insists that his son includes him in the weekend’s festivities because otherwise, he’ll be alone. Sebastian’s fiancee’s (Leslie Bibb) family is everything his father isn’t: kind, affectionate, loving, supportive, and caring, while Salvo struggles to see the point of hugging his son. Despite their differences, the two groups will find a way to come together and celebrate the things that make them special and that bond them together as a “family.”

Along with Maniscalco, De Niro, and Bibb, the feature also boasts a star-studded ensemble that includes Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Brett Dier (Schooled), and David Rasche (Sledge Hammer!). The feature serves as a reunion between its leading men with De Niro and Maniscalco previously teaming up for the much more somber Martin Scorcese-helmed gangster-flick The Irishman.

Image via Lionsgate

Along with starring, Maniscalco, who’s known for his expansive comedic career, also penned the script alongside Austen Earl. Andrew Miano, Judi Marmel, Paul Weitz, and Chris Weitz produce.

Check out the trailer for About My Father below and keep scrolling for the film’s official synopsis. Head to the theater to watch the two cultures clash on May 26, 2023.

Here’s the synopsis: