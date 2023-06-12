Sebastian Maniscalco’s About My Father will soon arrive at Premium Video on Demand, Lionsgate has announced. The feature is a hilarious comedy about familial embarrassments, relationships and what it means to be a family. This family get-together reminds us of all the ups and downs we go through with our own families from a comedic heart-felt lens.

The movie follows father and son duo Salvo (Robert De Niro) and Sebastian (Maniscalco). As Sebastian and his fiancée Ellie (Leslie Bibb) head to her family's home for the Fourth of July weekend, the duo decide to invite Salvo along. When Salvo meets Ellie's wealthy and eccentric family, the group realizes their stark cultural and socioeconomic differences. As the weekend turns into an outrageous clash of cultures, “Sebastian and Salvo discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.”

The Cast and Team Behind About My Father

The story is loosely based on Maniscalco and his father’s relationship and is a heartfelt representation of Italian American families, as Salvo tries to get comfortable with Ellie’s typical American family, and the difference between their cultures and mannerisms creates opportune moments for comedy. With a stellar star cast and strong talents behind the camera, the movie is one to watch out for. It has been widely praised for its direction and comedic timing.

Image via Lionsgate

Speaking to Collider about directing the feature, director Laura Terruso, who herself is of Italian American descent, explained that she jumped at the opportunity to helm the feature as “It was as though it was, like, perfect for me because my mother is Sicilian and it's about Sebastian's relationship with his Sicilian father. I just immediately felt such a personal connection to the materials and the character and the world and felt like I had to direct it.”

The movie reunites Maniscalco and De Niro after working together in Netflix’s The Irishman. Bibb (Iron Man, The Inhabitant) plays Sebastian’s girlfriend Ellie, while Anders Holm (Inventing Anna) plays Lucky Collins, her father, Davis Rasche (Burn After Reading, Men in Black 3) plays Bill, and Kim Cattrall (How I Met Your Father) plays Tigger - all playing Ellie’s family. Maniscalco co-wrote the script with Austen Earl while Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, Andrew Miano, and Judi Marmel serve as producers.

About My Father premieres on PVOD on June 16.