Phillip Noyce, the director of Salt, Dead Calm, and Clear and Present Danger, finished shooting the crime thriller Above Suspicion way back in 2017, but for a variety of reasons, the film never received a proper release in the U.S. -- until now. Collider can exclusively unveil a new trailer for Above Suspicion that promises a simultaneous release in select theaters and on digital/VOD platforms on May 14 before the movie makes its way to Blu-ray and DVD on May 18.

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, Above Suspicion stars Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal-mining town. When newly minted FBI agent Mark Putnam (Jack Huston) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Mark’s relationship deepens, so does the danger to each of them, setting them both on a deadly collision course.

Johnny Knoxville co-stars alongside Sophie Lowe (Blow the Man Down), Austin Hebert (Detroit), Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals), Thora Birch (American Beauty), Luke Spencer Roberts (The Package), Omar Benson Miller (Ballers) as well as noted character actors Chris Mulkey (Captain Phillips) and Kevin Dunn (Warrior).

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Candidly Reveals the 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale "Annoyed" Her

Image via Lionsgate

I've heard good things about Above Suspicion for the last several years, and even though the film has been widely pirated thanks to its overseas release, there are still plenty of people who don't torrent movies and would be willing to pay to check out this cinematic curiosity.

Both Clarke and Huston have their fans, and Noyce is an underrated director who is working in something of a sweet spot here. He and producer Colleen Camp were frustrated by the overseas rollout and the domestic delays stemming from the pandemic, but I'm glad they've found a happy ending for this project.

Clarke may not have the same heat on her from Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but Huston is coming off impressive turns in Fargo and Manhunt: Deadly Games, so we'll see if he can keep his hot streak going. In addition to the two photos, Collider can exclusively reveal the first poster for Above Suspicion, so check it out below.

Image via Lionsgate

Image via Lionsgate

Here's the official synopsis:

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal mining town. When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, “Fargo”) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.

KEEP READING: Jack Huston on 'Manhunt: Deadly Games' and Season 4 of 'Fargo'

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Mortal Kombat' Character Images Teases Villains and Heroes in All Their High-Def Glory Get your first look at some high-resolution trailer images.

Read Next