Today, it has been announced that Alex Winter, Patton Oswalt, and more have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film Absolute Dominion. The new film is being described as part “martial arts drama” and part science fiction action.

Absolute Dominion is said to take place in the future in a world that “has been destroyed by religious warfare” and in an attempt to save humanity the world organizes a martial arts tournament to determine “Absolute Dominion for one faith.” The film is written and directed by Lexi Alexander, a stunt woman and World Kickboxing Champion turned director. Her previous directing credits include episodes of shows like S.W.A.T. and Taken as well as movies like Punisher: War Zone and Green Street Hooligans, she also wrote the latter film.

Winter, best known for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and the Emmy Award winner Oswalt, best known for Ratatouille, are said to be cast in starring roles in the film. They will be joined by Oluniké Adeliyi (The Porter), Julie Ann Emery (Preacher), and Reagan Gomez (Almost Home) in major roles. The nature of these actors' roles in the film are being kept under wraps.

The rest of the film’s cast will be rounded out by Alok Vaid-Menon, Andy Allo, Désiré Mia, Jennifer Jajeh, Juliana Joel, June Carryl, Junes Zahdi, Laith Ashley, Mario D’Leon, Nora Armani, Oluniké Adeliyi, and Shawn Mousavi.

It has also been announced that prolific stuntman Phil Tan has been brought onto the project to oversee the film’s fight choreography. Tan has worked on stunts in a number of big franchises like Transformers, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Fast and the Furious as well as on series like 24, Death Valley, and Rush Hour. His work can also be seen in films like Batman, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Lethal Weapon 4.

The film is being produced by Alexander alongside Jason Blum, John McKeown, and Scott Putman with Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold serving as executive producers for the Blumhouse Television banner.

Production on Absolute Dominion is reportedly already underway, but no release date has been announced by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for any updates on this project and read the official synopsis for the film below:

“It’s 2085 A.D. and the world has been destroyed by religious warfare,” reads the logline. “Desperate to save humanity, global governing forces host a gripping, no-holds-barred, martial arts tournament. Last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.”

