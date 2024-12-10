Fans of Liam Neeson (Obi-Wan Kenobi) might already be mourning his retirement from the action genre, but this doesn't mean that we're just going to stop seeing him altogether. One of the actor's next exciting projects is Absolution, a thriller in which he plays an aging gangster attempting to reconnect with his children and right his own wrongs. In order to tease the upcoming movie, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment allowed Collider to debut a sneak peek that gives us a bigger sense of what's going on in the story. The movie is available to rent or buy now on demand.

In the sneak peek, Neeson's character is just trying to mind his own business when confusion starts brewing at a bar. A lady is taking no BS from a monster-sized man who is, of course, unfazed by her threats. Neeson approaches and suggests the man take it outside. When the guy doesn't cave, Neeson's character delivers one deadly blow that ends the conversation right then and there. He wasn't lying when he stated he had a very particular set of skills.

But that's not the only draw from Absolution. The cast also makes it a must-watch. Aside from Neeson, it also features Frankie Shaw (Smilf), Daniel Diemer (The Half of It), Yolonda Ross (The Chi), Terrence Pulliam (Single Drunk Female), Javier Molina (The Blacklist), Jimmy Gonzales (Mayans M.C.) William Xifaras (Sound of Metal) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy).

Who's The Team Behind 'Absolution?'

Absolution is directed by Hans Petter Moland, who previously worked with Neeson on the dark comedy and action movie Cold Pursuit. The screenplay was written by Tony Gayton, who previously wrote the Dwayne Johnson action flick Faster and created the AMC western Hell On Wheels.

While speaking with Collider, Neeson talked about Absolution and revealed he's still "very involved" in his projects. The Irish actor also explained what drew him to the new movie, and revealed that he felt the story was easy to relate to. He stated:

"I really liked the script, and I kind of identified with the character because I used to be an amateur boxer as a kid. But, over the years, I've met a couple of punchy ex-professional boxers, a couple of ice hockey players, who took a few too many hits and falls. So when I read the script, I was quite fascinated by this guy who knows he's near the end of his physical life. I love the idea of characters trying to make amends. He's not religious at all. He's an alcoholic. He's done some brutal things in his life. But there's a tiny keyhole of redemption through his grandson. That really appealed to me."

Absolution is available on demand now. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

