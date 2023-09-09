For seven seasons, The CW's teen drama, Riverdale, entertained viewers with its dark, campy take on the Archie Comics. The show follows Archie and his friends getting wrapped up in the town's many mysteries and secrets, with plenty of twists along the way. Each season revolves around a central question, and the answers are often surprising, to say the least. The show first aired in 2017 and came to an end in 2023.

What began as a story about a mysterious murder quickly went off the rails, with storylines about serial killers, witchcraft, time travel and more—even a musical episode nearly every season. But some episodes were more absurd than others, thanks to their over-the-top plots, even when they were rooted more in reality than the supernatural.

10 "Big Fun"

Season 3, Episode 16 (2019)

Rehearsals for the school musical, Heathers, begin, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is the star. Like traditional musicals, the episode uses songs from Heathers as ways to drive the plot forward and explore each character’s specific storylines and express their thoughts. Meanwhile, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) parents decide to separate.

Musical episodes of otherwise nonmusical shows are almost always ridiculous, but Riverdale leaned into it and made it a tradition. The musical episodes are iconic, and the first two, Carrie and Heathers, are notable for being stories about homicidal teenage girls - perfect choices for Riverdale.

9 "Wicked Little Town"

Season 4, Episode 17 (2020)

Kevin, played by Casey Cott, wants to bring back Riverdale’s tradition of a variety show but isn’t allowed to perform a song from Hedwig and the Angry Inch due to its "inappropriate" content. This leads the students to rebel as each perform a song from the controversial musical.

Riverdale continued its tradition of musical episodes with Season 4, Episode 17, "Wicked Little Town." As campy as it is, it's well-executed. Hedwig is a great choice, and “Wicked Little Town” is a perfect title for the episode, as it's not only taken from Hedwig but is also a great description of Riverdale itself.

8 "Men of Honor"

Season 4, Episode 12 (2020)

An old friend of Archie’s Uncle Frank, played by Ryan Robbins, arrives with some bad news and ultimately tries to stab Frank, leading to the revelation that they worked as mercenaries for a private security firm. Meanwhile, Stonewall Prep student Bret (Sean Depner) is discovered to have dozens of sex tapes of fellow students. Lucy Hale guest stars as Veronica’s friend, Katy Keene.

The mercenary plot in Season 4, Episode 12, “Men of Honor” is the most ridiculous element. Here, Frank’s friend, Ted (Sandy Robson) is apparently trying to kill him. And while Bret’s storyline is more believable, it does beg the question: is there anything that hasn’t happened in Riverdale?

7 "Judgment Night"

Season 2, Episode 21 (2018)

A riot breaks out at the sheriff’s office, and the North and South Sides go to war, with Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) in the middle of it. In the same episode, Betty (Lili Reinhart) has an encounter with serial killer Black Hood, who is revealed to be her father, Hal (Lochlyn Munro).

Season 2, Episode 21, “Judgment Night” is a chaotic episode with a lot going on, from injuries and deaths to major revelations. Hal’s identity as Black Hood isn’t surprising, but it is an interesting twist that makes Betty’s home life even more tense and adds to the drama surrounding her family. The most ridiculous part of the episode, however, is the way Hal reveals himself through home movies of his childhood, which revealed that his father was also a serial killer.

6 "No Exit"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2019)

After several weeks, the quarantine on Riverdale is lifted, and Hiram (Mark Consuelos), has successfully taken over—but Veronica is leading the fight against him. Meanwhile, Betty is trying to help patients who escaped from the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, who were abusing and testing drugs on them. And finally, Archie, in hiding from Hiram, is living in a cabin in Canada and is attacked and supposedly killed by a bear, hallucinating as he waits for help.

Of all the ways characters have died on Riverdale, Archie included, a bear attack is among the most normal. And yet, it still manages to be over-the-top—plus, it turns out Archie survived it after all. But that’s tame in comparison to everything else going on, as the episode marks a point where Riverdale began to get more and more bizarre.

5 "Dance of Death"

Season 5, Episode 17 (2021)

Season 5, Episode 17, “Dance of Death” wraps up multiple long-running plot lines, including the mystery of the Mothmen as Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) turns to Jughead and Betty for help after a friend disappears. Meanwhile, a bomb is detonated in Cheryl’s mine threatening multiple lives, and Hiram is responsible.

While the Mothmen seemed to be supernatural in nature, like many things in Riverdale, that turned out to not be the case at all. But just because it’s not supernatural doesn’t mean it’s not strange and over-the-top. When Nana Rose’s husband had countless affairs that resulted in multiple children, they were sent to live with another couple in the woods, and the Mothmen were a myth designed to hide the truth.

4 "Jughead Paradox"

Season 6, Episode 5 (2021)

In the final of the five-episode Riverdale arc, Jughead starts to seek out the truth after a series of strange events occur. Among the most bizarre is Jughead's discovery of a series of comics about him and his friends which covers the entire series and the group’s dreams about those events. He learns that, not only are they in a parallel universe, but that they’re in danger of colliding and ending existence entirely.

Riverdale’s milestone 100th episode makes for an interesting tie-in to the comics, and the plot of the parallel universes certainly isn’t simple—the threat of the two colliding ups the stakes. Season 6, Episode 5, “The Jughead Paradox” is often regarded as one of the strangest episodes of the series, but that also makes it one of the most fascinating.

3 "Dog Day Afternoon"

Season 4, Episode 3 (2019)

Jughead goes to Stonewall Prep, where he struggles to fit in and clashes with a classmate over his writing. Meanwhile, Betty gets a call from Edgar (Chad Michael Murray), who has a group of hostages, including Betty's mother, and a list of major demands. He releases Polly, played by Tiera Skovbye—but with a bomb strapped to her chest that will detonate if she lets go of the trigger.

The Farm plot line delivered a few of Riverdale’s most bonkers and memorable episodes, and Season 4, Episode 3, “Dog Day Afternoon” is no exception. Edgar is downright menacing. But compared to his previous behavior, going on the run and taking hostages is far from being the most ridiculous thing he's done.

2 "The Dark Secret of Harvest House"

Season 3, Episode 21 (2019)

Betty learns she has a “serial-killer gene," plus Edgar is using hypnosis on people and The Farm is revealed to be his organ-harvesting operation. Meanwhile, Veronica, Archie and Mary (Molly Ringwald), have a plan to take Hiram down, and Jughead learns the surprising identity of the Gargoyle King.

“The Dark Secret of Harvest House” has a lot going on, and Betty’s serial-killer gene is tame in comparison to the revelations of the rest of the episode. Pretty much everything about The Farm is ridiculous, but the biggest moment is when we see Jason’s empty coffin, raising lots of questions about his supposed death that kicked off the whole series.

1 "The Witches of Riverdale"

Season 6, Episode 19 (2022)

As Percival, played by Chris O'Shea, wreaks havoc by unleashing plagues on Riverdale, Archie, Jughead, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) are all killed as firstborns. Cheryl calls in a fellow witch to resurrect them—Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka, as a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover.

The entire premise of the episode is absurd, from Percival’s homicides to the journey to the afterlife. The afterlife, called “the Sweet Hereafter,” is meant to convince the deceased - who think they're just living their best live - that not only are they dead, but they need to come back—which doesn't work. Sabrina reveals that she senses Cheryl has the power to resurrect people, a convenient twist to help the group accomplish their goal.

