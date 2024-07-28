Closely linked to existentialism and the impossible balancing act between living a life adhering to rules and societal norms one believes in and acknowledging that, in the context of the grander universe around us, these rules are largely meaningless, absurdism is defined as an intentional pursuit of the ridiculous or bizarre. One of its greatest implementations has been in comedy cinema, often used to skewer societal understandings of issues while offering plenty of outrageous laughs.

From the utterly ludicrous and idiotic to the contemplative, enigmatic, and strangely insightful, these 10 comedy movies represent the very best of absurdist comedy in film. They range from Jim Carrey’s uproarious highlights to Monty Python’s polarizing achievements, and even to modern cult classics that are as captivating as they are challenging.

10 'Spaceballs' (1987)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Parody has always been a brilliant source of some of the most outrageous and absurd comedy hits cinema has ever seen, with Mel Brooks’ famous sci-fi Star Wars spoof Spaceballs a defining classic of 80s comedy. It follows a mercenary pilot and his alien sidekick as they set out to rescue the princess of an oppressed planet from the wrath of the tyrannical emperor of Planet Spaceball and his enforcer, Lord Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis).

While it may not be the greatest of Brooks’ movies, it certainly stands as the most ridiculous, flaunting everything from absurd fourth wall breaks to ludicrous mockery of Star Wars’ dialogue. As such, Spaceballs has endeared itself to many comedy lovers who enjoy gags being pushed to their absolute limits in the sidesplitting pursuit of lampooning laughs.

9 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Directed by Peter Farrelly

Image via New Line Cinema

There are few comics in cinematic history who have reveled in the absurd with the punch and cultural impact of Jim Carrey. It would be an overstatement to describe him as the defining comedy actor of the 1990s, with his 1994 buddy road trip movie, Dumb and Dumber, a sublime example of his penchant for ridiculous gags that come thick and fast, with each one striving to be more absurd than the last.

It follows two dim-witted friends who discover a suitcase full of money and set out to return it to its rightful owner, unaware that it was intentionally left behind as part of a ransom deal with the mob. Relentlessly stupid yet pure comedic genius, Dumb and Dumber has endured for 30 years as a timelessly ridiculous comedy masterpiece.

8 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

Directed by John Landis

Image via Universal Pictures

An iconic mix of comedy and blues music that perfectly captures the bombastic and outrageous appeal of the 80s, The Blues Brothers pulls no punches in its pursuit of over-the-top gags. It follows two brothers, reunited after one of them is released from prison, who learn that the orphanage where they were raised is on the cusp of being demolished. In an effort to generate the money to spare the orphanage, they decide to reunite with their old band and put on a fundraising performance, all while being chased by multiple enemies, including the police.

It is a film that threatens to overblow its spectacle into an aimless and haphazard viewing experience on multiple occasions, but it is always saved by the cast’s quaint charm and John Landis’ smart direction. Putting all the absurdity on display to a brilliant bluesy soundtrack only makes The Blues Brothers that much better as one of the best R-rated musicals ever made.

7 'Delicatessen' (1991)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet