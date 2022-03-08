The Academy Awards have updated their list of presenters featuring stars across several genres of film. Announced by show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, people behind and in front of the camera will walk the stage to hand out the coveted awards. The update list adds costume designer Ruth E. Carter alongside acting legend and last year’s Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins. Also slated are Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, and Uma Thurman. The stars join the previously announced lineup of Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Specifics regarding what each celebrity will present are currently unclear, but the Oscars have a habit of slating previous Best Acting winners to present the awards the following year. It is likely Hopkins will continue this tradition, despite not accepting last year’s award in person. Last year’s Best Actress winner Frances McDormand has not been confirmed as a presenter as of writing. Carter is the recipient of three costuming design Academy Award nominations, with an Oscar win for her work on Black Panther. It likely Carter will take the stage to present the award for her craft. It can also be theorized that Youn will present Best Supporting Actress, having won that award in the 2021 ceremony. Malek and Thurman are also best acting winners, having won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Like Kravitz, presenters James, Liu, and Leguizamo have not been nominated for Oscars in the past, but have been attached to projects nominated in other aspects. James starred as the titular fairy-tale princess in Disney’s live-action adaption of Cinderella which earned a Best Costume design nomination. She also appeared in Baby Driver which was nominated for its visual and sound editing. Liu’s Marvel breakout film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a nominee for Best Visual Effects, while Leguizamo has taken part in many Oscar nominated films including Moulin Rouge!, Ice Age, and most recently, Encanto.

The star-studded list of presenters comes after recent criticism from the industry regard the ceremony’s choice to pre-tape several categories. Several directors, actors, and past presenters have condemned the approach, arguing that the Academy is not giving proper recognition to craft categories. It remains to be seen if this year’s ceremony will make up for last year’s abysmal ratings as the Academy continues prepping for Hollywood’s most sought-after accolades. The 94th Oscars are set to air live on March 27th at 8pm ET on ABC.

