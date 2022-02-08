With the nominations finally announced for the 94th Academy Awards, it's not only time to discuss who will win when the awards take place on March 27th, but also what nominations were a complete surprise, and what nominations were shockingly left out. As anticipated, The Power of the Dog dominated the nominations with 12, while Dune comes away with 10, with West Side Story and Belfast each earning 7 nominations. But today’s nominations were still full of some major snubs and some pleasant surprises, so let's take a look at some of the biggest shocks from today's Oscar nominations.

Surprise: tick, tick…BOOM! and The Tragedy of Macbeth Miss Best Picture, Drive My Car and Nightmare Alley Make the Cut

'Drive My Car' (2021)

Arguably the biggest snub in the Best Picture category comes from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick, tick…BOOM!, which only earned two nominations in Film Editing, and a Best Actor nomination for Andrew Garfield. Beyond The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up, Miranda’s film felt like one of Netflix’s biggest competitors for Best Picture. Less certain was Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which seemed like it might haven outside shot in the Oscars’ biggest category. Macbeth earned three nominations for Cinematography, Production Design, and Actor in a Leading Role for Denzel Washington, but this Shakespeare adaptation couldn’t quite make it to Best Picture.

However, the category did include two surprises. Drive My Car still seemed like a dark horse in this category, despite winning Best Picture from multiple awards groups. But Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s gorgeous and quiet film couldn’t be ignored in this conversation of the year’s best films. But arguably the biggest surprise was Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s first film since his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, earning a Best Picture nomination. Nightmare Alley earned four nominations overall, but after an okay reception, it just didn’t seem like Nightmare Alley would be called one of the ten best films of 2021.

Surprise: The Academy Loves Belfast, Just Not As Much As Expected

While Belfast tied for the third most awarded film this morning, earning seven nominations in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Original Screenplay, it’s surprising it didn’t receive more nominations. Caitríona Balfe was long considered a real contender in the Best Supporting Actress category, but Judi Dench ended up edging her out in the category, and while Ciaran Hinds was expected to earn a Best Supporting Actor nomination - and did - there was also the possibility that Jamie Dornan would also receive a nomination in the category. And considering that the Academy loves black-and-white films, and that Belfast has been nominated by several critics groups for its cinematography, Haris Zambarloukos’ absence in the cinematography category felt like a bit of a surprise. Sure, Belfast received a ton of nominations, but it’s kind of a shock that it didn’t get even more nominations.

Snub: Best Director: Denis Villeneuve - Dune

With ten nominations, Dune seems like a shoo-in with many of the technical categories, and even made its way onto the list of Adapted Screenplay nominations. But despite being the second-most nominated film at the 2022 Academy Awards, one of the most expected nominations never came, as Denis Villeneuve was snubbed for Directing. Villeneuve was previously nominated in 2017 for directing Arrival, and while Villeneuve received two nominations for co-writing Dune’s screenplay, and for producing the film, Villeneuve seemed like an obvious choice in the Directing category. Instead, the Academy went for smaller films like Belfast, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, and gave Steven Spielberg another nomination, making his the first person to receive Best Director nominations in 6 different decades. Maybe like with The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King earning Peter Jackson his Best Director Oscar, the Academy is waiting until the end of Villeneuve’s epic story before they award him?

Snub: Best Actor: Nicolas Cage - Pig

Image via Neon

Nicolas Cage hasn’t been nominated for an Academy Award since 2003, when he played twin brothers and writers Charlie and Donald Kaufman in Adaptation. While many focus on the more absurd films Cage has made over the past two decades, Cage has given some incredibly quiet and nuanced performances since his last nomination. While it’s easy to remember the films like Mandy and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans—both also great performances in their own right—many have overlooked films like David Gordon Green’s Joe, or last year’s Pig, which might be Cage’s most beautiful performance to date.

It’s easy to see how Pig might have been misconstrued as Cage’s take on John Wick, with a missing truffle pig in place of a dead dog. But as the lead character Robin, a former chef who just wants to find the only thing that means anything to him in this world, Cage gives possibly the best performance of 2021. Robin doesn’t say much, but when he does, it feels considered and integral to knowing who this mysterious recluse is. Pig only works because of Cage is doing here, and while the Academy often prefers more showy performances, Cage’s insular role might’ve been a harder sell to those voters looking for flashy examples of acting prowess. Cage was a dark horse possibility in a packed category of solid performances, but it’s still arguably the biggest snub in this year’s nominations.

Surprise: Best Supporting Actress: Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Image via Netflix

Actress in a Supporting Role was already a contentious category, Balfe in Belfast, Ruth Negga in Passing, Ann Dowd in Mass, and Kathryn Hunter in The Tragedy of Macbeth all worthy nominees that didn’t quite make the cut. But one pleasant surprise came in Jessie Buckley’s nomination in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

Olivia Colman earned an expected nomination as Leda Caruso, but Buckley has arguably the more difficult role, playing the younger Leda, who leaves her husband and children to seek her own happiness. Through Buckley, we watch as this young mother realizes that she’s become overwhelmed by her life, and slowly starts to distance herself from her family. Buckley has to walk a difficult line, making us understand why a mother would leave her family, but Buckley does it incredible well. And whoever said Buckley should play the younger version of Colman is quite simply a genius.

Snubs: The Academy Doesn’t Care For Ridley Scott, With No Nominations for Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Nothing ForThe Last Duel

Image via United Artists Releasing

Despite putting out both The Last Duel and House of Gucci - both of which seemed like real Oscar contenders before their release - the Oscars only threw one nomination Ridley Scott’s way, for House of Gucci’s Makeup and Hairstyling. House of Gucci’s lack of nominations was huge shock, with Lady Gaga not getting an expected nomination for Best Actress, and Jared Leto missing the opportunity to be one of the few actors to get nominated for a Razzie and an Oscar in the same year for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci. But leaving House of Gucci out of the Costume Design category also seems especially egregious.

And while The Last Duel has received more attention now that it’s debuted on HBO Max, Scott’s film was also deserving of Oscar love. Jodie Comer’s phenomenal role as Marguerite de Carrouges should’ve been a part of the Best Actress discussion, and so should’ve Ben Affleck’s showy supporting performance, the incredible screenplay by Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener, and at least the film deserved a Best Editing nomination for its Rashomon-esque ability to show the same event from three different perspectives. House of Gucci’s lack of major nominations is one of the biggest snubs this year, but the complete disregard for The Last Duel will likely continue to shock the more appreciation for that film grows.

Surprise: International Feature Nominees in Major Categories

Image Via SF Studios

In the past few years, the Academy has been far more open to nominating international films in more than just the Best International Feature Film category. Last year, Thomas Vinterberg was nominated in Best Director for Another Round, Cold War was nominated in Best Director and Best Cinematography categories, and of course, Parasite dominated the ceremony in 2020. But thankfully, this trend continues this year with two of the best international films.

In addition to a nomination in Best International film, Norway’s The Worst Person in the World also earned a well-deserved nomination in Writing (Original Screenplay), edging out Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay for Being the Ricardos. But arguably the most awarded international film of 2021 - Drive My Car - ended up a real winner in the other nominations, picking up nominations in Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Directing for Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and a Best Picture nomination. It’s great to see the Academy awarding international films in other categories, but it would’ve also been great to see Renate Reinsve or Hidetoshi Nishijima in the acting categories.

Snub: Best Film Editing: Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Considering that documentaries are largely put together in the editing room, it’s shocking how rarely documentaries ever appear in this category. The only documentary to get nominated in this category was 1994’s Hoop Dreams from Steve James, and it’s ridiculous that some of the most well-edited films of the year are rarely in consideration. As with most years, the Best Film Editing nominees is comprised of five narrative features, but Questlove’s Summer of Soul documentary certainly deserved placement on this list, considering how much the first-time filmmaker is attempting to do all at once.

Questlove not only showcases 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, presenting large parts of the various performances, but he also interviews the musicians, the attendees at the concert, and explores the deeper cultural impact of the times, the music, and the concert overall. It’s a lot to ask for a first documentary, but Questlove handles it all with grace and care. Summer of Soul is a tremendous example of great editing, and it’s a shame it didn’t receive attention in this category.

Snub: Best Original Song: “So May We Start” - Annette

Image via Amazon Studios

The shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song category was absurdly stacked, full of artists like Beyoncé, Van Morrison, H.E.R., Brian Wilson, Billie Eilish, U2, Ariana Grande, Jay-Z, and Kid Cudi twice, just to name a few. Arguably the biggest snub in this category was Disney’ not even submitting “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, a choice that will only grow more egregious over the years. Yet one of the finest songs to make the shortlist was “So May We Start,” as performed by Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Hedberg from Leos Carax’s absurdist Annette.

Carax’s latest film was divisive for sure, but almost everyone can agree that the “So May We Start” opening is a highlight of the film, and one of the best musical moments in 2021 film in a year packed with great musical moments. But 2021 was also a huge year for the band Sparks, who not only wrote Annette, but were also the focus on Edgar Wright’s first documentary, The Sparks Brothers. Even though “So May We Start” didn’t get an Oscar nomination, the least the Oscars could do is let Sparks begin the Academy Awards with this absolute banger of a song.

Surprise: What the Hell are Four Good Days and Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom?

As previously mentioned Best Original Song had a ridiculously strong lineup of potential nominees, but in addition to nominees from Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, the Original Song category includes perennial Oscar favorite Diane Warren. While the nominated song “Somehow You Do” from the Glenn Close and Mila Kunis-starring film Four Good Days is performed by Reba McEntire, Warren has a history for being the most boring nominee in this category for a film that you likely didn’t see. Warren has been nominated thirteen times, and has been nominated every year since 2018 for films like The Life Ahead and Breakthrough. Once again, this year’s nominations prove that you should never bet against Warren in this category.

Another unusual name amongst this year’s nominations came from Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom making the cut in the International Feature Film. Making the cut over more popular titles like Ashgar Farhadi’s A Hero, A24’s Lamb, and Compartment No. 6, Bhutan’s nominee in this category wasn’t as familiar as names like Drive My Car, Flee, The Hand of God, and The Worst Person in the World. Kudos to the Academy for giving a lesser-known film in this category the nomination, but it still was a bit of a surprise to not see a film like Farhadi’s latest lose to a yak.

