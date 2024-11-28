The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held its first Oscars ceremony in May of 1929. Since then, these awards have become not just the most prestigious and coveted in the entire film industry, but also a huge cultural event that movie fans look forward to with uncontainable excitement throughout the whole year.

As one could expect from any awards ceremony this size, AMPAS has a myriad rules that regulate which movies and individuals get nominated, when, how, and why. The film industry changes rapidly, though, and as a result, so must the Oscars' rules every now and then. From modifications to the number of people that can be nominated for Best Picture, to the creation of whole new categories, a few noteworthy films have prompted the Academy to change their rules here and there to ensure the longevity of their awards' cultural and industrial relevance.

10 'Dreamgirls' (2006) and 'Enchanted' (2007)

Changed the Best Original Song Category

Dreamgirls is about a trio of soul singers facing the struggles of rising to the pop charts in the early 1960s. Enchanted is one of Disney's best 21st-century movies, about a young soon-to-be-wed maiden from a fantasy land who's transported to modern-day New York City by an evil Witch. Both are among the best musicals of the 2000s, and both were a key reason for the modification of the Best Original Song category.

Both films received a whopping three nominations in this long-standing category, yet they didn't win any of them. Most likely, their loss came as a result of split votes being spread too thin. This led the Academy to change the rules for this category in 2008, making it so that a movie couldn't receive more than two Original Song nominations—an achievement that several films have achieved since then.