The Academy Museum is getting ready to rock this summer, with a wide variety of activities for movie fans of all ages. The Museum continues its extensive repertoire of public programming with an announcement of new film series, public events, and education programs to kick off the summer season. New programs feature a conversation and book signing with Oscar®-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter on July 29; a conversation with 14-time Oscar-nominee and Governors Award recipient Diane Warren on August 24, as well as in-gallery programming and family workshops in partnership with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Los Angeles LGBT Center celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the month of June.

New programming for films begins next month with a screening of Desk Set (1957) starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, with a post-screening Q&A with author Claire L. Evans and Associate Director of Reference and Public Services at the Margaret Herrick Library Elizabeth Youle. Other film programs screening over the summer include those dedicated to Korean female directors, concert films from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé, and a celebration of makeup artist Dick Smith.

To honor the museum's exhibition Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971 ahead of its closing date, the museum will also present Regeneration: Remixed, a series that will examine the same time period through a contemporary lens, with new scores performed live by renowned composers Renée Baker and Kathryn Bostic of race films directed by Oscar Micheaux and Richard E. Norman, respectively. The series begins on July 6 with a 70mm screening of Jordan Peele’s Nope (2022).

Image via The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

All of the above joins a previously established schedule of ongoing activities. Check out the rest of the schedule below:

Oscar® Sundays: Held every Sunday evening in the David Geffen Theater, this series celebrates films that have been honored at the Academy Awards®. Through June, July, and August, the Academy Museum celebrates the centennial of The Walt Disney Company with a decades-spanning assortment of their Oscar-winning and nominated films. The series kicks off with the North American premiere screening of the new digital restoration of Cinderella (1950).

Family Matinees: Held every Saturday for families of all ages, Family Matinee screenings through the summer season will also focus on showcasing timeless Disney classics to celebrate the centennial of The Walt Disney Company.

Branch Selects: Each week, a different branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selects a film—from silent cinema to contemporary films—that represents a major achievement in the evolution of moviemaking and its unique disciplines. The summer selections focus on films made from 1976 to 1989. Films screen every Tuesday in the David Geffen Theater.

Available Space: Monthly series showcasing experimental and independent film and media. Summer programming features a screening of Made in Hollywood by Bruce and Norman Yonemoto with appearances by Bruce Yonemoto and Patricia Arquette, as well as an evening with artist and filmmaker Deborah Stratman including screenings of her short and mid-length works, and the Los Angeles premiere of minimalist filmmaker James Benning’s latest, Allensworth (2022), with filmmaker Benning in attendance.

Stories of Cinema Drop-In Tours: All are welcome to join public drop-in style gallery conversations to explore moviemakers, their ideas, and beloved movie objects in conversation with museum educators. The tours are free with admission, from 1pm to 3pm on Fridays.

Drop-In Workshops for Teens: Held on the third Friday of every month from 4:30pm to 6:30pm and designed for teens ages 14 and up, Drop-In Workshops for Teens include various activities such as artmaking, experimenting with movie making equipment, and learning the elements of filmmaking. All workshops are free with museum admission and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drop-In Workshops for Families: Held the first three Saturdays of every month, Drop-In Workshops for Families are designed for families with children ages 2 and up. They are also free with museum admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For Pride Month (June), the Academy Museum celebrates with a selection of educational and entertaining programs. Activities include Pride-focused Drop-In Tours led by drag artists from 1pm to 3pm on Fridays and a Drop-In Workshop for Teens with Drag queen Pickle and friends who will give a Drag 101 class, discussing the influence of drag culture in media and representation in film, complete with instruction on how to vogue!.