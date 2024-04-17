The Big Picture Maxine and Maximo both strive for wealth and status on Palm Royale and Acapulco, but their methods differ greatly, showcasing ambition in a unique way.

While Palm Royale focuses on mystery and scandal, Acapulco takes a more feel-good approach, offering moral lessons through comedy.

The setting of upscale resorts in both series reflects the desire of the characters to rise above their current stations in life.

Palm Royale has quickly grown an audience. The 1960s-based series provides both drama and laughs via the story of wannabe socialite Maxine Delecorte-Simmon (Kristen Wiig) and her resourceful determination to join Palm Beach's social elite. But while this new Apple TV+ series is certainly intriguing, it is not the streamer's only resort-centered series with a vintage feel. In 2021, Apple TV+ released the first season of Acapulco, a bilingual comedy series with several similarities to Palm Royale. With the main story set in the 1980s, Acapulco takes the audience behind the scenes at the Las Colinas Resort as it follows employee Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) in his attempt to navigate his new career and, hopefully, climb the ladder of success. Though the two shows are somewhat different in genre, there's enough overlap in their stories to recommend them as a double feature.

Both series embrace the style of the memorable decades they are set in and offer a view into the lives of the super-rich, but from a different perspective. Acapulco's Maximo and Palm Royale's Maxine display similarities as they each try to rise above their current situation, but their goals and methods are drastically different. Though there are similarities between the shows, Acapulco has a more feel-good side, while Palm Royale focuses more on the mysterious pasts of its characters. But if you enjoy watching an ambitious character reach for success in an Apple TV+ period show, Acapulco is the perfect series.

Acapulco (2021) A young Mexican man's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined. Release Date October 8, 2021 Cast Eugenio Derbez , Damian Alcazar , Fernando Carsa , Camila Perez , Vanessa Bauche Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

'Palm Royale' and 'Acapulco' Share a Similar Setting

While these shows are set in different countries, they both spend a lot of time in an upscale resort. However, while Palm Royale is about society rather than any one location, Acapulco borders on being more of a workplace comedy, given that Maximo and his friends spend so much time at the Las Colinas Resort. Meanwhile, Palm Royale focuses on the club mostly when there's gossip to be spread. But the upscale resort setting does lend the two series more similarities. Each of the clubs in question is a vacation spot for the carelessly rich, a social class neither of the main characters is in but strive to be. However, Acapulco focuses on the employees, not the members, giving it a different and more relatable perspective.

But one thing that stands out about both series is their dedication to the time period. Palm Royale takes place in the '60s, with bright patterns and elaborate fashion everywhere. The story reflects this with the political arguments of Linda (Laura Dern) and the incorporation of historical events. Acapulco shows a similar dedication to its '80s setting. Though it often reverts to modern-day, as adult Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) tells his nephew (Raphael Alejandro) about his past in a How I Met Your Mother-esque format, most of the story takes place in an earlier decade. This can be easily seen in the neon colors and vintage fashion incorporated into the show. While the shows don't embrace the same exact decade, they both successfully take the audience back in time.

Maxine and Maximo Have the Same Goal in 'Palm Royale' and 'Acapulco'

Not only are their names similar, but Maxine and Maximo chase the same thing: wealth. Maximo and Maxine each try to change their social status, but they go about it in different ways. Maxine spends the story attempting to con her way into society and inherit Norma Dellecorte's fortune. She steals and tricks her way into being Norma's caretaker to solve her growing money problems. Her underhand methods to get what she wants demonstrate Maxine's persistence, but it also makes her a less than moral character. Though her backstory is revealed slowly, explaining why she wants to be a member of society so desperately, there is no pressing need for her to earn money besides the debts that she brings on herself.

Maximo, however, works diligently to earn his spot, hoping to get more because of his dedication. His status as an employee perhaps affords him more in common with Palm Royale's Robert (Ricky Martin), but he and Maxine share ambition. Like Maxine, Maximo wants money, and the glimpses of his future life prove he gets it. However, his goals are not selfish because he wants to provide for his family, who are struggling financially. At his core, Maximo is a genuine and honest character, and the same cannot be said about Maxine. However, he does face many moral dilemmas throughout the series. Both characters display determination, creativity, and a drive to improve their situations, even if they go about achieving their goals in different ways.

'Acapulco' Is the Funnier, Feel-Good Cousin of 'Palm Royale'

These two series have similar vibes, but, partly because of the opposing personalities of Maxine and Maximo, they don't share the same focus. While Palm Royale is wrapped up in the many scandals and illegal activities of the upper class, Acapulco has a more feel-good approach to its morality. Palm Royale's characters set no examples, as they lie and betray each other, though it is certainly compelling TV. On the other hand, Maximo uses the story of his past to teach his nephew moral lessons that apply to the audience. This crucial difference makes Acapulco both reminiscent of Palm Royale and its exact opposite.

Though Palm Royale is a mystery and Acapulco is a comedy, these two shows are surprisingly similar. Maxine and Maximo strive for the same things as they enter an exclusive resort from an outsider's perspective. Both series fully embrace the iconic decade in which they are set and feature the extravagance that only the filthy rich enjoy. Yet, with Palm Royale's premiere season quickly coming to an end, fans may be looking for a new show to enjoy pretty soon. And, as it enters its third season, Acapulco is the perfect choice to watch next for those interested in fun period shows and ambitious characters.

