The Big Picture Maximo faces challenges at Las Colinas in Acapulco Season 2, making sacrifices to help friends and family.

Family drama unfolds as Sara grapples with her sexuality, leading to reconciliation with Nora.

Season 2 climaxes with Maximo's promotion, a family celebration, and a mysterious daughter reveal.

Apple TV+'s Acapulco tells a unique story of the kind and ambitious Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) as he tries to make something of himself. With the frame narrative, the series intertwines the past and future as an adult Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) looks back on his life, recounting his story to his nephew, Hugo (Raphael Alejandro). However, with the many twists, the story needs reviewing before Season 3 begins. Maximo has become an important part of Las Colinas Resort, though his rise is not without mistakes.

Season 2 picks up as present-day Maximo and Hugo travel to Acapulco for Don Pablo's (Damián Alcázar) memorial. Meanwhile, Maximo's story resumes at the beginning of 1985, after Maximo and Julia (Camila Perez) share a kiss, only for Chad (Chord Overstreet) to propose to her the same night. That is not the only issue Maximo faces, as he was recently passed up for a promotion for Hector (Rafael Cebrián), who was sleeping with the boss, and he looks for ways to pay the debt from Nora's eye surgeries. With this backdrop, Season 2 has a lot of drama to offer.

Maximo's Family Faces Drama in 'Acapulco' Season 2

One of the most crucial elements of the show is Maximo's family: his sister, Sara (Regina Reynoso), his mother, Nora (Vanessa Bauche), and his mother's boyfriend, Esteban (Carlos Corona). However, the family faces issues in Season 2, which primarily revolves around Sara hiding her sexuality from her religious mother by claiming her girlfriend, Roberta (Samantha Orozco), is dating Maximo. This lie spirals, and with the mounting obstacles, Roberta breaks up with Sara, who blames her mother but cannot explain why, causing issues between them. When the mother and daughter seem to be over the worst, Nora discovers photos of Sara and Roberta and, confronting her daughter, says things that cannot be unsaid before kicking Sara out of the house.

Sara briefly stays at Las Colinas, enjoying the luxury, but something her mother said works its way into her head. Calling Sara's interest in women a phase, Nora points out that Sara has never had a relationship with a man, so Sara decides to test the waters, quickly realizing that she was right about her sexuality in the first place. Sara tells Julia about her situation, and Julia offers her a more permanent place to stay, letting the two women bond as roommates.

As Nora copes without her daughter, a conversation with Don Pablo about his regrets regarding his relationship with his son helps her acknowledge how much she misses Sara and consider apologizing, but she requests a sign from God first. She is approached by Roberta's father, who is dressed as Jesus. What originally seems to be the sign she prayed for turns out to be an angry man blaming Sara for "corrupting" Roberta and insulting Nora's parenting. Nora causes a scene by confronting Roberta's father during a biblical reenactment, afterward being comforted by the woman in the Virgin Mary costume, who urges Nora to focus on love and forgiveness.

Before Nora can heed this advice, Roberta visits Sara with a plan to run away and live with her aunt. Roberta asks Sara to come along, and Sara agrees. But at the train station, Sara sees Esteban, who tries to convince her to stay. When Sara doesn't listen, he calls Nora and gives a bus a flat tire to delay Sara's departure (but he vandalizes the wrong bus). Fortunately, Sara has a change of heart and chooses to stay before Nora gets there, finally reuniting mother and daughter.

Maximo Makes Himself Integral to Las Colinas in 'Acapulco' Season 2

Since being hired as a pool boy in Season 1, Maximo has gone above and beyond in his work at Las Colinas and continues to do so in Season 2. At the end of Season 1, Hector sleeps with Diane and gets the promotion Maximo wanted. Though this upsets Maximo, Don Pablo encourages him to proceed the right way and make himself indispensable to Diane (Jessica Collins). But with Hector as head pool boy, there is a vacancy that Maximo hopes his best friend, Memo (Fernando Carsa), can fill. However, Hector is reluctant. After accomplishing several tasks for his new boss, Maximo cannot secure Memo the job until he promises Hector half of his own tips. This is a significant sacrifice for Maximo, as he is desperately trying to save money to pay off his family's debt, but he doesn't hesitate to help his friend.

After missing a tip he expected, Maximo is facing a significant debt. With his options limited, Maximo sells information about a guest to Fabián (Bayardo De Murguia), who is constantly trying to report on the secrets of the resort's guests. Maximo brings Fabián proof that the tennis player Aaron's (Tanner Stine) famous hair is a wig, getting the money he needs to save his family. However, Fabián pushes for more, threatening to get Maximo if he stops. Hoping to resolve his problem with Fabián, Maximo sells another secret, the true age of an actress whom Diane dislikes. But, learning what Fabian is about to report, Diane confronts the journalist, enraged by the invasion of her guest's privacy. Though she doesn't learn of Maximo's involvement, Fabián is not done with him, and Diane is on a mission to discover who leaked the information.

First, Diane and Chad believe Memo is the mole, but in Maximo's attempt to clear Memo's name, the blame falls on Hector. With the promise of the promotion he wanted in the first place, Maximo finds it hard to confess, but he tells Memo the truth, and Memo urges him to do the right thing. Spending the day with the new investor, Ricardo Vera (Osvaldo Benavides), while contemplating the issue, Maximo tries to impress the new investor by giving him a life-changing experience. But he realizes to impress the man who has everything, he must think outside the box. Sneaking Vera out of Las Colinas, Maximo shows him around town as an ordinary man, prompting a satisfied Vera to give Maximo his card and suggest working together in the future.

During their time together, Vera expresses regret about not making more allies as he gains wealth, causing Maximo to realize he can't let Hector take the blame for his mistakes. Maximo confesses to being the mole and is fired. With many changes at Las Colinas, Diane struggles with losing a dedicated employee, so when Maximo returns with a solution, she gives him a chance. Maximo suggests a partnership between Las Colinas and Fabián where the guests will give Fabián exclusive gossip, but they can control what is said. As a test, pop star Rodolfo (Juan Pablo Espinosa) stages a fake wedding where he is left at the altar, crushing the rumors about his sexuality. This plan's success opens the door for Maximo to return to the resort with his name cleared.

Las Colinas' Other Characters Are Busy, Too, in 'Acapulco' Season 2

There are many employees at Las Colinas, and not everything they do involves Maximo. In Season 1, Julia began a partnership with Diane, pursuing her dream of designing clothes, and her line is growing in popularity throughout the season. Meanwhile, Diane makes a major self-discovery when she is offered a part in a movie, getting a chance to return to the industry she worked so hard for. However, she lets go of her past, preferring the life she's made in Acapulco.

After a complication with Ricardo Vera's representative's first tour, Diane berates Don Pablo for not being there as he took his first vacation in years to spend time with his formerly estranged son and baby grandson. As always, Don Pablo solves the problem, blackmailing the representative out of his dramatic changes. However, the interaction causes him to question his commitment to his job. And, as Diane continues to put off letting Don Pablo leave again, he resigns. Yet the quiet, unscheduled life of a grandfather doesn't suit Don Pablo, and when Diane shows up to apologize and offer him a new position as her partner, which would provide more time off, Don Pablo's son encourages him to accept.

Love Blossoms in 'Acapulco' Season 2

Maximo and Julia begin Season 2 in an awkward situation. Maximo has long harbored feelings for Julia, who is dating Chad. In the Season 1 finale, Julia and Maximo kiss, but then Chad proposes to Julia, setting up the trio for a Season 2 love triangle, yet it grows more complicated. Julia accepts Chad's proposal, and Maximo meets Isabel (Gabriela Milla), Julia's friend. As Maximo and Isabel date, he gets to know her family and even briefly works at their family restaurant. Disapproving of Chad and Julia's relationship, Diane interferes, pushing Maximo and Julia together on Valentine's Day. This forces the former friends to address the awkwardness between them, deciding to ignore the kiss. But later, they are forced to express their true feelings for each other. However, nothing can happen because of Julia's engagement.

Diane further complicates Chad and Julia's relationship by inviting Chad's ex, Kelly (Jocelyn Hudon), who reveals how different Chad was before meeting Julia. When Kelly lets slip the invitation, Julia confronts Diane, who confesses. Diane claims she has nothing against Julia but worries that Chad doesn't know what he wants or who he is. As Julia struggles with her love life, Chad has an epiphany about himself, realizing he tends to follow expectations rather than making his own choices. So, when Julia tells Chad about what his mother said, he admits she was right. Chad breaks off the engagement and leaves Las Colinas to figure out who he is apart from his mother. When Maximo hears that Chad and Julia broke up, he asks Julia if they broke up because of him. Julia gets mad, but Isabel overhears their heated discussion and breaks up with Maximo.

Julia, Chad, and Maximo are hardly the only ones to have relationship problems in Las Colinas. Diane and Hector's affair becomes an issue when Hector is more invested than Diane, and she dumps him as a result. Meanwhile, Memo faces problems with Lupe after he begins dating her niece, Lorena (Carolina Moreno). Yet Lupe develops a conscience after sabotaging Memo and Lorena's Valentine's Day, setting up a nice dinner for them. When Lorena must return home, she and Memo try long distance, but Memo's letters begin disappearing. Lupe hid these letters to hide Lorena's message about not being able to return for the summer and suggesting they break up. When Memo learns that, Lupe feels so sorry for him that she brings Lorena back to Las Colinas, much to Memo and Lorena's joy. However, Lupe tells Memo he has a month to propose, setting up an interesting story for the future.

Where Does 'Acapulco' Season 2 Leave Off?

Season 2 wraps up nicely as Nora and Esteban get married. Though they plan a small ceremony, Maximo and Sara intend to throw them a party, which is greatly improved when the employees of Las Colinas show up to help in return for all the things Maximo has done for them. It's a heartfelt scene for the family and the coworkers. The fairytale-like ending doesn't stop there, as Diane offers Maximo a new position, preparing him to eventually take over Don Pablo's job, and Julia and Maximo begin a secret relationship.

However, there is one major cliffhanger in the present-day storyline. As Maximo shows Hugo around Acapulco, he avoids one place in particular, telling Hugo he will run into the "love of his life" there. Hugo speculates if it is Isabel or Julia. But when Hugo, Memo (Hemky Madera), and Maximo's bodyguard, Joe (Will Sasso), finally convince him to visit this person, a young woman opens the door and refers to Maximo as her dad. The show has a lot of explaining to do about this mysterious daughter. Why didn't Hugo know he had a cousin? Who is her mother? Why did Maximo assume she wouldn't want to see him? All of this is sure to be addressed in Season 3, along with much more.

