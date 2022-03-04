Apple has just renewed its bilingual comedy series Acapulco for a second season. The first season of the series was met with critical acclaim, adding to Apple's growing arsenal of original content.

Acapulco follows the journey of Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), who gets his dream job as a cabana boy at an exclusive resort in Acapulco, Mexico. The series is set in 1985, giving viewers a look into all that is too much, with a saturated color palette and uniforms garnished with gauche pink stripes. In the series, Máximo deals with the chaos of the resort, problems at home, and in season two, he will be met with a new love interest. Season two will pick up right where the first season left off. The series also flashes forward to the present day, where an Older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez), who also narrates the series, returns to Acapulco, and intersects with various people from his past, with varying results.

Production on the second season will begin this spring and will take place in Mexico. Also starring in the series are Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'CODA': Apple to Re-Release Best Picture Nominee in Theaters for Free Screenings

Acapulco is inspired by the film 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover, which also starred Derbez. Acapulco's bilingual format is a part of the streaming company's effort to recenter narratives and incorporate new voices into the world of streaming. Series such as Squid Game, a Korean language series that proved to be a pop culture sensation in the United States and worldwide, have proven that series need not feature English-only stories. To add to its multilingual arsenal of programming, Apple is also developing an adaptation of Min Jin Lee's novel Pachinko, a 2017 novel that was both a critical and commercial success, which will be told in Korean.

There is no word on when we might return to the Las Colinas resort for season two of Acapulco. However, if you haven't had enough of Eugenio Derbez, you can check out the Apple Original film CODA, for which Derbez recently took home a SAG Award.

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now This week's Top 10 plays host to cuphead bros, the worst roommates ever, and a long-enduring kid-friendly show.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Hilary Remley (212 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley