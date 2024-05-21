The Big Picture Acapulco's third season offers a blend of past mistakes and new beginnings, smartly interweaving two timelines for a compelling narrative.

The series authentically portrays Mexican culture and delves into universal themes like ambition, familial loyalty, and identity.

Guest stars like Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernandez add charm and conflict to the vibrant and engaging Las Colinas resort environment.

Apple TV+'s beloved bilingual comedy series, Acapulco, is back and better than ever, as we get an exclusive peek at the drama unfolding in its third season. Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Apple to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming fifth episode titled "Sweet Dreams Are Made of This," premiering on Wednesday, May 22. In this sneak peek, we see Maximo bumping into Chad at the resort, with Chad humorously showing off his complete lack of French knowledge in offering a "bite-sized hug" that some may call hors d'oeuvres.

Season 3 of Acapulco sees a convergence of past mistakes and new beginnings. The series operates on two timelines, smartly interweaving the present with the past. In the present, an older Máximo, portrayed by the Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, returns to a Las Colinas that's markedly different from the one he remembers. Meanwhile, the story set in 1984 follows a younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) as he ascends the ladder of success at the resort, though not without risking the precious relationships he has painstakingly cultivated over the years.

The third season has promised more than just personal drama, as the plot also touches on the humorous and often complicated social dynamics at the Las Colinas resort. Alongside the regular cast — Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, and others — the series is boosted by the exciting presence of notable guest stars such as Jaime Camil from Schmigadoon and Cristo Fernandez from Ted Lasso, who bring additional charm and conflict to the bustling resort environment.

What Makes 'Acapulco' Such a Compelling Series to Watch?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The charm of Acapulco lies not only in its vibrant storytelling and charismatic cast but also in its ability to tackle universal themes through a culturally specific lens. The series has been praised for its authentic portrayal of Mexican culture and its exploration of themes like ambition, familial loyalty, and the search for identity amidst the chaos of life at a high-end resort.

As we gear up for the latest episode, fans can expect the usual blend of comedy, drama, and heartfelt moments that have become the hallmark of Acapulco. Be sure to watch our exclusive clip on Collider before the full episode drops on Apple TV+, and stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most colorful and engaging series on television today.

Acapulco (2021) A young Mexican man's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined. Release Date October 8, 2021 Cast Eugenio Derbez , Damian Alcazar , Fernando Carsa , Camila Perez , Vanessa Bauche Main Genre Comedy Creator(s) Austin Winsberg , Eduardo Cisneros , Jason Shuman Writers Austin Winsberg , Eduardo Cisneros , Jason Shuman , Michael Lisbe , Nate Reger , Michael Colton , John Aboud , Becky Mann , Audra Sielaff , Mara Vargas Jackson , Tamara Yajia , Eddie Quintana , Joe Cristalli , Ilse Apellaniz , Maggie Feakins , Nico Correia , Carla Olivia Torres Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+