The Big Picture Gustavo wins Máximo over by appreciating his stories, leading to a shift in their relationship in Acapulco Season 3 Episode 9.

Máximo also bonds with his daughter Paloma and recognizes his past mistakes.

Apple TV+ is yet to confirm is 'Acapulco' is renewed for Season 4.

As Acapulco starts to get to the end of Season 3, we can finally see some relationships getting to bloom after starting out in less than ideal ways. Collider can now share an exclusive sneak peek that underscores how the penultimate episode of the comedy series will set up the season to a happy ending, and how Máximo's (Eugenio Derbez) perception of Gustavo (Cristo Fernández) has changed over the course of the last few episodes. We can now unveil the sneak peek to you in this article.

In the sneak peek, Gustavo is able to hit Máximo's biggest soft spot: he complimented the man's stories and the attitudes of his younger self. Since Acapulco is all about Máximo sharing his stories at Las Colinas, it was pretty much the right thing to do to win his father-in-law over. In what may or may not be a coincidence, Máximo then states that he's "starting to like" Gustavo.

The sneak peek also reveals that Máximo and his daughter Paloma (Vico Escorcia) had a pretty strong bonding moment when he decided to show her the place that he met and fell in love with her mother. Additionally, Máximo is finally able to recognize that he wasted time not trying to reconnect with his daughter before. Of course, the sweet and tender moments of the episode have a contrast: back in the 80s, young Eugenio and the Las Colinas crew is gearing up to face a looming hurricane.

Is 'Acapulco' Renewed For Season 4?

Since Apple TV+ hasn't officially announced a Season 4 of Acapulco, those storylines could be a way for the writing team to start wrapping up the stories if the series is canceled. The good thing about this show is that even if some arcs get satisfying ends, it's always possible to introduce some story elements in the flashbacks and present the repercussions on the present-day storyline. So if Acapulco gets renewed, there are certainly more stories to be told.

The cast of Acapulco also features Chord Overstreet (Glee), Fernando Carsa (At Midnight), Damián Alcázar (Blue Beetle), Camila Perez (Gotham), Vanessa Bauche (Mi Secreto), Regina Reynoso (Look At Me), Raphael Alejandro (Once Upon a Time), Jessica Collins (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Rafael Cebrián (Borgia), Regina Orozco (The House of Flowers), and Carlos Corona (Gringo). The series is based on the hit indie film How to Be a Latin Lover, and is showrun by Sam Laybourne (Black-ish).

Apple TV+ drops the new episode of Acapulco this Wednesday. You can watch our sneak peek above.

