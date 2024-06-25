The Big Picture The Acapulco Season 3 finale airs on Apple TV+ this week, and you can watch a sneak peek below.

The exclusive footage shows Máximo and Julia reconnecting, reflecting on past decisions.

Acapulco Season 4 has not yet been announced at Apple TV+.

You blinked, and now it's time to say goodbye to Acapulco once again. This week, Apple TV+ drops the Season 3 finale of the series, and we're all still waiting to hear if the dramedy show is coming back for Season 4 or if we need to be prepared for the possibility of this being the show's farewell. In any case, Apple TV+ has teamed up with Collider to share an exclusive sneak peek of the season finale.

The sneak peek shows a tender moment between the older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) and Julia (Carolina Gómez). They go to a silly store called Mr. Tortuga's, but it has a huge sentimental value for Julia because it was her first one. Máximo is obviously trying to recapture the magic that they shared when they were both younger, but Julia is reluctant because it's been two decades since they were together. Would it make sense to give the relationship another try this late in the game?

The moment encapsulates most of what Acapulco is about: throughout its run, the series used its two distinct timelines — past and present — to juxtapose the repercussions of Máximo's actions and illustrate to viewers how some decisions that we make are often echoed for the rest of our lives. This also underscores the need to settle some unresolved issues and celebrate our individual evolution as human beings. If this is the end of the line for the series, fans can at least be happy to know its message was sent loud and clear.

There's Still Fuel For 'Acapulco' Season 4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Of course, no one would be sad if Apple TV+ decided to renew Acapulco for Season 4. Depending on how Máximo and Julia's relationship ends up, there's still a lot of fuel for a new batch of episodes. Additionally, Máximo is just now on good terms with his daughter Paloma (Vico Escorcia) and her new husband, Gustavo (Cristo Fernández). So more episodes would be good for audiences to see this particular relationship flourish along with several new stories that could come from the Las Colinas past.

Acapulco was developed for television based on the indie hit movie How To Be a Latin Lover. It is showrun by Sam Laybourne (Cougar Town), and the cast also features Chord Overstreet (Glee), Fernando Carsa (At Midnight), Damián Alcázar (Blue Beetle), Camila Perez (Gotham), Vanessa Bauche (Mi Secreto), Regina Reynoso (Look At Me), Raphael Alejandro (Once Upon a Time), Jessica Collins (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Rafael Cebrián (Borgia), Regina Orozco (The House of Flowers), and Carlos Corona (Gringo).

Apple TV+ debuts the season finale of Acapulco this Wednesday. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.

Acapulco (2021) A young Mexican man's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined. Release Date October 8, 2021 Cast Eugenio Derbez , Damian Alcazar , Fernando Carsa , Camila Perez , Vanessa Bauche Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) Austin Winsberg , Eduardo Cisneros , Jason Shuman Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Franchise(s) How to Be a Latin Lover Expand

Watch on Apple TV+