The Big Picture The third season of Acapulco will continue Maximo's journey in the titular Mexican paradise and bridge the gap between younger and older versions of the character.

The first images from the third season show the younger Maximo working with Don Pablo and the older Maximo back at Las Colinas.

The new season will feature guest stars Cristo Fernandez and Jaime Camil.

Apple TV+ has revealed the first images from the third season of Acapulco, their comedy series about a young man looking for a better life for himself. The version of Maximo portrayed by Eugenio Derbez is back in the titular Mexican paradise, facing how the place has changed since he worked there during his youth. After more than a year, Acapulco will return to the streaming platform, connecting the bridge between the younger and older versions of the same character. And it all begins back at the luxurious resort.

The first images from Acapulco Season 3 show the younger version of Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) working alongside Don Pablo Bonilla (Damián Alcázar). The protagonist idolizes Don Pablo for the way he climbed the corporate ladder until he became very successful. The images also show the older version of Maximo back at Las Colinas, although the luxurious hotel might look very different from what Maximo remembers from decades ago. Acapulco is almost ready to return with the warm humor, romance, and unpredictable story fans know and love.

The new episodes of Acapulco will feature a variety of guest stars that will introduce new characters to Maximo's story. Cristo Fernández will join the Apple TV+ series, after playing Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso for the past few years of his career. On the other hand, Jaime Camil, known for portraying Doc Lopez in Schmigadoon!, will also join Acapulco as a very special guest star. The two of them will be accompanied by an already-established main cast that includes Fernando Carsa, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, and Regina Reynoso.

Who Is Behind 'Acapulco'?

Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman created Acapulco, which was inspired by How to Be a Latin Lover. Besides starring as the older version of Maximo, Derbez also serves as an executive producer for the comedy series. Derbez was also recently seen in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. The creative team behind the heartwarming comedy is ready to take the next step in Maximo's journey when the series returns on May 1.

Check out the new images from Acapulco Season 3 above and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Acapulco

A young Mexican man's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined. Release Date October 8, 2021 Cast Eugenio Derbez , Damian Alcazar Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

