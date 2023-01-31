The bilingual comedy series Acapulco has been renewed for a third season at Apple TV+. The series created by Austin Winsberg, Jason Shuman, and Eduardo Cisneros will return for a third season that starts from where season two left off, with adult Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) having to deal with unfinished business left behind by his younger self (Enrique Arrizon).

The third season will consist of ten episodes, with production slated to start sometime in spring. Speaking about the renewal, Derbez thanked Apple TV+ for being the perfect home for Acapulco. He said there has always been a belief that the stories heard and told in cultures and communities can resonate with global audiences:

“ We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for Acapulco along with the production team, cast, and crew. We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global Resort.”

The series, which is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate/Pantelion Films’ feature How to Be A Latin Lover, follows the life of Maximo Gallardo. The story starts after Maximo gets his dream job as a cabana boy at an exclusive resort, Las Colinas in Acapulco, Mexico. Viewers see Maximo deal with the chaos of the resort with its all-too-pink decorations and problems at home. Picking up from where season one left off, the second season follows young Maximo as he finds a love interest, while older Maximo is in the present day visiting Acapulco to make peace.

Along with the two Maximos, members of the cast include Fernando Carsa, Damian Alcazar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrian, Carlos Corona, and Regina Orozco. Winsberg also serves as executive producer alongside Sam Laybourne, Derbez, Ben Odell and Jay Karas, who will direct the third season. Laybourne is also showrunner of the third season while Sonia Almanza Gambaro of 3Pas Studios acts as co-executive producer, with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum also as executive producers with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum.

Acapulco season three will begin filming in spring. Check out the trailer for season two below:

