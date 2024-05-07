The Big Picture Máximo disapproves of Paloma's artist husband, leading to tension between them.

Gustavo (Cristo Fernández) remains confident in his love despite Máximo's attempts to test him.

Season 3 of Acapulco will feature drama by guest stars such as Jaime Camil and Karen Rodríguez.

With a new episode of Acapulco just around the corner, Apple TV+ decided to share with Collider a sneak peek of it. Titled "Dead Man's Party," the episode features none other than Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso) as a guest star. The actor plays Paloma's (Vico Escorcia) husband, an artist who earns Máximo's (Eugenio Derbez) instant disapproval. They have their first big interaction while sharing a meal, and we can now unveil the sneak peek of that moment for you.

The moment is as awkward as these types of scenes tend to go. From the looks of it, Máximo has already given a verdict to Gustavo's (Fernández) persona without even hearing what the man has to say. It only gets worse when Gustavo reveals he's an artist — it then opens up the door for Máximo's refined taste in art to become known while he judges his new son-in-law's work of art. The undertone is, of course, he doesn't want anyone stealing his precious little girl away from him.

The twist in the scene is that Gustavo is actually unfazed by Máximo's comments because he seems pretty confident that his love for Julia is all he needs from the family. However, Máximo isn't one to give up easily: Not only does he find a way to stress that the house that Gustavo is now living in was paid by him, but also he sets the perfect trap for the new family member to ask about his past and enter another one of his flashbacks.

'Acapulco' Guest Stars Will Bring Drama To Season 3

In an interview with Forbes, Acapulco's showrunner and executive producer Sam Layborne talked about what kind of energy he wants to bring with the Season 3 guest stars, which also include Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) and Karen Rodríguez (Swarm):

"When our guest stars come in, they're creating problems for our main characters and driving story back to the folks we love. And their actions create tons of dramatic conflict and comedy throughout the season."

There's plenty more to happen in the new episodes of Acapulco, since this is just the beginning of the season. This time, however, it feels like present-day Máximo's life will change in significant ways while we keep going back to the 80s to check on young Max (Enrique Arrizon) at the Las Colinas resort. The cast also features Fernando Carsa (At Midnight), Damián Alcázar (Blue Beetle), Camila Perez (Gotham), Vanessa Bauche (Mi Secreto), Regina Reynoso (Look At Me), Raphael Alejandro (Once Upon a Time), Jessica Collins (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Rafael Cebrián (Borgia), Regina Orozco (The House of Flowers), and Carlos Corona (Gringo).

The new episode of Acapulco debuts this Wednesday on Apple TV+. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Acapulco (2021) A young Mexican man's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined. Release Date October 8, 2021 Cast Eugenio Derbez , Damian Alcazar , Fernando Carsa , Camila Perez , Vanessa Bauche Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) Austin Winsberg , Eduardo Cisneros , Jason Shuman Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

