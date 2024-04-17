The Big Picture Season 3 of Acapulco premieres May 1, once again following two timelines of Max's hotel journey.

Max faces challenges from a rival and family surprises, exploring past regrets.

Season 3 is set to premiere globally on May 1.

With just a couple of weeks till the premiere of the new season of Acapulco, Apple TV+ decided to unveil the trailer for the new episodes of the comedy series. In its third run, the show will once again take place in two timelines: In the late 80s, a Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) full of dreams battles his way into making a name for himself in the hotel business, while present-day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) comes to terms with the mistakes of his past. Season 3 is set to premiere globally on May 1.

The trailer for the new season of Acapulco takes us back to Las Colinas with present-day Máximo revealing that there are still plenty of stories he hasn't told about his past. Back in the 80s, the show will chronicle a pretty good moment for the hotel, with business booming. This made young Máximo all the more eager to conquer his space and stand out as a model employee. However, his life becomes a lot more difficult with the arrival of a no-BS rival that decides to give him a hard time.

Additionally, some long-lost family members will pop up in some unexpected scenarios, and present-day Máximo realizes that he still has a lot to unpack when it comes to the roads not taken in the past. As for the rest, fans can check in to get a little bit of the same from the past two seasons: Hotel guests antics, laugh-out-loud moments and the charisma of both Maxes conducting the whole story.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Acapulco?'

Acapulco is based on the box office hit film How To Be a Latin Lover, and it was developed for television by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. The series is showrun by Sam Laybourne, who has extensive experience with comedy shows. He previously worked on Cougar Town, The Michael J. Fox Show and Black-ish.

Aside from Derbez and Arrizon, the cast of Acapulco also features Fernando Carsa (At Midnight), Damián Alcázar (Blue Beetle), Camila Perez (Gotham), Vanessa Bauche (Mi Secreto), Regina Reynoso (Look At Me), Raphael Alejandro (Once Upon a Time), Jessica Collins (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Rafael Cebrián (Borgia), Regina Orozco (The House of Flowers), and Carlos Corona (Gringo).

Apple TV+ premieres Season 3 of Acapulco with three episodes on May 1. The remaining episodes will roll out weekly every Wednesday through June 26. You can watch the trailer above.

