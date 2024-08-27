Acapulco has been one of Apple TV+'s most celebrated television shows since its global debut back in 2021. Led by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, the acclaimed bilingual comedy series is a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh with an average Popcornmeter score of 95%. Now, just over two months after the third season arrived on the streaming giant in May, the Spanish and English-language series has just landed a Season 4 renewal, continuing Máximo Gallardo's rags-to-riches tale in 2025.

With a well-received third season, Acapulco's Season 4 renewal came as no big surprise. A recipient of nine nominations in this year's Imagen Award (in categories like Best Comedy, Best Music Supervision for Film or Television, Best Actor, and more), fans can expect a bigger new season as Máximo Gallardo heads back to Las Colinas. Based on the box office hit Derbez-led comedy How To Be a Latin Lover, Acapulco is set in two timelines, centering on the young and adult Máximo as he recounts his earlier years trying to strike gold in the hotel business, all while coming to terms with the mistakes he had committed in the past.

"It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can't wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you," said series star Derbez.

Who’s the Team Behind ‘Acapulco’?

In addition to Derbez as the adult Máximo, who also served as the show's executive producer alongside Ben Odell, Acapulco — created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman — features the likes of Enrique Arrizón as the young Máximo, Fernando Carsa as Guillermo, Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo Bonilla, Camila Perez as Julia Gonzalez, Vanessa Bauche as Nora Gallardo Ramos, Regina Reynoso as Sara Gallardo Ramos, Raphael Alejandro as Hugo, Jessica Collins as Diane Davies, Chord Overstreet as Chad Davies, Rafael Cebrián as Hector Valero, Regina Orozco as Lupe, and Carlos Corona as Esteban.

The feel-good comedy series also featured some notable guest stars, with the third season having welcomed Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández as Gustavo and Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil as Alejandro Vera.

All three seasons of Acapulco are available to stream globally on Apple TV+.