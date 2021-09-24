Summer may be over, but it’s always sunny in Acapulco, the new comedy series that Apple TV+ will release this October. The Spanish and English comedy show follows a cabana boy who, after getting a job he loves at the hottest (and pinkest) resort in Mexico, discovers the position is not as glamorous as it seems.

With Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar vibes (1980s attire and hairdos, peculiar guests, and a touch of forbidden love) Acapulco is inspired by 2017’s box office hit How to Be A Latin Lover. Both the movie and the series star Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces. The showrunner and creator of Acapulco is Austin Winsberg, who also created and wrote for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

In the series, one character is played by two actors: Derbez plays an older version of Máximo Gallardo who, in the present, decides to tell his life story to his nephew. In the 1980s flashback, Máximo’s 20-something self is played by Enrique Arrizon.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez and Arrizon includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona.

Apple TV+ will debut Acapulco globally on October 8. Check out the trailer for Acapulco below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Acapulco:

“Acapulco" tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, set in 1984, is narrated by Derbez who portrays the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.

