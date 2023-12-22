Quick Links
Amazon Prime Instant Video is already one of the most extensive and diverse streaming platforms out there. Still, now that platform is offering even more options through all-new limited-time deals, and for a shockingly low price. The deals offer a wide variety of channels that provide content outside the traditional Prime Video banner, with a massive array of new content that isn't available to watch on Prime Video on its own.
To learn more about these exciting new deals, how to sign up, what channels are available, and more, here is how you can access the new Amazon Prime Channel deals.
What Are the Amazon Channel Deals?
For quite a while now, Amazon has partnered with other streaming outlets like Shudder, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, and more to make their content accessible on Prime Video for an additional subscription fee. With the current Amazon Channel Deals, Amazon Prime members will be able to purchase a two-month subscription to those and other select channels for the low price of $1.99 each. An entire subscription service's library being available for two dollars a month is certainly a good value deal that Amazon Prime members may want to take advantage of.
When Can You Sign Up For the Amazon Channel Deals?
If you'd like to gain unrestricted access to an affiliated streaming platform for two months for just two dollars, you'll need to act fast, as the Amazon Channel Deals are only available for a limited time. The deals go live on Thursday, December 21st, 2023. The last day to sign up for the deals is a few weeks into the new year, on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024.
What Channels Are Included in the Amazon Channels Deal?
The Amazon Channels Deal applies to over a dozen different channel options, each filled with exciting movies and shows for subscribers to enjoy. To see what services are available, what content you can expect to see on them, and a link to where you can sign up, feel free to refer to the following table below:
|
Channel
|
Notable Content
|
Sign Up Link
|
Paramount+ with Showtime
|
Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Mission: Impossible Franchise, Spongebob Squarepants, Survivor, Yellowstone
|
MGM+
|
Beacon 23, Billy the Kid, The Winter King, Robocop Franchise, Bottoms
|
STARZ
|
Power, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Hunger Games Franchise, Home Alone Franchise, Outlander
|
ViX Premium
|
Se Llamaba Pedro Infante, Rebelde, De Viaje Con Los Derbez, Mujer, Lo Que La Vida Me Robó
|
Crunchyroll
|
Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Shin Godzilla, Lupin the 3rd, One Piece
|
BET+
|
Martin, All the Queen's Men, The Family Business, Tyler Perry's Madea Franchise, Real Husbands of Hollywood
|
PBS Masterpiece
|
Unforgotten, Professor T, Victoria, Broadchurch, Endeavor
|
Acorn TV
|
Agatha Raisin, My Life is Murder, Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, Gadget Man
|
PBS Docs
|
Finding Your Roots, The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, And She Could Be Next, The Mind of a Chef, Our Man in Tehran
|
Lifetime Movie Club
|
Girl in the Basement, Single Black Female, The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, The Christmas Setup, 12 Days of Christmas Eve
|
History Vault
|
The Men Who Built America, Modern Marvels, Age of Terror, The Universe, Navajo Code Talkers
|
PBS Living
|
The French Chef with Julia Child, Cook's Country, The Great American Pie, Antiques Roadshow, Finding Your Roots
|
A&E Crime Central
|
Cold Case Files, Waco: Madman or Messiah, City Confidential, Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, Girl in the Basement
|
Great American Pure Flix
|
My Christmas Hero, Legacy Peak, Twas the Text Before Christmas, Bob the Builder, VeggieTales
|
BBC Select
|
A Very Royal Crisis: Countdown to Abdication, A Royal Guide to..., Eden: Untamed Planet, Lucy Worsley Investigates, Wonderland: Lewis Carroll to JRR Tolkien
|
Shudder
|
Creepshow, Mayhem, Haunt, It's a Wonderful Knife, Mandy
|
HIDIVE
|
Made in Abyss, Oshi No Oko, Armored Trooper VOTOMS, The Eminence in Shadow, Asura Cryin'
|
PBS Kids
|
Arthur, Reading Rainbow, Mr. Rodger's Neighborhood, Wild Kratts, Zaboomafoo
|
The Great Courses
|
Utopian & Dystopian Literature, Ancient Egypt, The Aging Brain, Secrets of the Occult, History of England