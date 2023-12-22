Amazon Prime Instant Video is already one of the most extensive and diverse streaming platforms out there. Still, now that platform is offering even more options through all-new limited-time deals, and for a shockingly low price. The deals offer a wide variety of channels that provide content outside the traditional Prime Video banner, with a massive array of new content that isn't available to watch on Prime Video on its own.

To learn more about these exciting new deals, how to sign up, what channels are available, and more, here is how you can access the new Amazon Prime Channel deals.

invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Genres Science Fiction Seasons 2 Developer Simon Racioppa Network amazon prime video Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

What Are the Amazon Channel Deals?

For quite a while now, Amazon has partnered with other streaming outlets like Shudder, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, and more to make their content accessible on Prime Video for an additional subscription fee. With the current Amazon Channel Deals, Amazon Prime members will be able to purchase a two-month subscription to those and other select channels for the low price of $1.99 each. An entire subscription service's library being available for two dollars a month is certainly a good value deal that Amazon Prime members may want to take advantage of.

When Can You Sign Up For the Amazon Channel Deals?

If you'd like to gain unrestricted access to an affiliated streaming platform for two months for just two dollars, you'll need to act fast, as the Amazon Channel Deals are only available for a limited time. The deals go live on Thursday, December 21st, 2023. The last day to sign up for the deals is a few weeks into the new year, on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024.

What Channels Are Included in the Amazon Channels Deal?

The Amazon Channels Deal applies to over a dozen different channel options, each filled with exciting movies and shows for subscribers to enjoy. To see what services are available, what content you can expect to see on them, and a link to where you can sign up, feel free to refer to the following table below: