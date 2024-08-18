The Big Picture Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus challenges traditional narrative expectations through experiential, abstract visuals.

The film invokes noir elements while forging a choric connection with viewers through dystopian imagery.

Experience over understanding is key to appreciating the vivid, unsettling, and thought-provoking nature of the film.

If one were to recommend a film noir, the common consensus would be to reach out for the classics such as The Maltese Falcon, M, or The Third Man, but if one wants to come out of left field, there is no choice that could be more jarring and more obscure than Croatian director Dalibor Barić's Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus. More a series of images that simultaneously wax poetic while possessing a sheer incomprehensibility, rather than a traditional, legible narrative film, the picture is a stylistically complex artwork that represents the experiential side of the movies. Don't get it wrong, Accidental Luxuriance still carries the conventions of the bleak, chiaroscuro-infused, detective flicks from the 40s — only tethered with the esoteric fabric of the avant-garde and its experimental idiosyncrasies.

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus (2020) This experimental animated film tells the story of Martin, a fugitive on the run, and Sara, a revolutionary artist. As they seek refuge in a remote village, they become part of a surreal investigation, blurring the lines between reality, dreams, and imagination in a world of abstract visuals and cryptic symbolism.

How 'Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus' Embodies the Cinematic Experience

How does one properly react to the postmodern cacophony that is Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus? How does one make sense of this maddening series of sights put together in such a haphazard fashion (or so it appears to be)? Well, for starters, it would be best to understand that this film is more of a slice of worldliness rather than a mere product to be absorbed, at least in the way viewers commonly do. Often, when one goes to the movies, we pay attention to the symbolic or representational dimensions of cinema. This means that we are, in some ways, entombed in a traditional, spectatorial nature — the idea that films should have a coherent narrative, possess a common structure of acts, and filmed in a lucid and digestible manner being its hallmarks. Films like Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus, however, cannot be seen or consumed the same way, precisely because they were crafted to challenge these notions. It is an oft-forgotten (or ignored) idea that films also operate on a non-representational level, directly appealing to spectators' senses.

For instance, one would immediately notice the lack of a coherent plot. Making sense of everything through the normative lens people watch movies with would lead everyone to the conclusion that it is about a fugitive named Martin and an artist named Sara spending time together in a reclusive village, seeking to outrun a foreboding atrocity. Arguably, one might not get much from the film if it were to be viewed this way. The more appropriate way to appreciate it, at least based on its form, is through sensual responsiveness. In short, more than anything else, one has to experience it. While this may come off as a pretentious and "cinephile-y" way of putting it, it is what is necessary to see the intrinsic value of its vivid imagery, which Accidental Luxuriance has in boatloads.

'Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus' Forges a Choric Connection with Viewers

The inexplicable nature of Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus is where its magic lies, thereby forging a connection with those fortunate enough to view it. Upon seeing the film, spectators are treated to a vivid collage of pop culture, from comic book clippings to pin-up art, all of which were painstakingly created and clipped by Barić himself. One of the most interesting characteristics of this film is its invocation of noir elements. Even though it is already established that its structure is arcane, it still evokes the feel of a noir picture. Conventions like the femme fatale, the high contrast lighting, the formulaic but beloved whodunnit strands enveloped in a bleak and empty future, and the ever-present private investigator, still seeping through the bright, cryptic set of illustrations. It is a scrapbook, a postmodern Kuleshov Effect that begs to evoke a multitude of feelings and emotions, which one simply needs to feel.

However, where the picture stands out is in its attempt to forge a choric connection with its audience. One of the main things that can be ascertained from it is how it seems to pursue an image of contemporary life, albeit in an artificial and dystopian way. It delves into the spirit of surveillance capitalism, partnered with unintelligible comments on the society of the spectacle, posthumanism, and the machinations of a metropolis slowly going into the drain. As it approaches its "climax" and "denoument", the images become more viscerally unsettling, accompanied by the irritating and raucous buzzing of flies. The pictures grow more intense, the soundscape transforming into a cinematic realm of consciousness that urges viewers to invoke the thrill and suspense they feel during the apotheosis of a Hitchcock or Shyamalan picture. Towards its ending, it appears to mock the very idea of seeing this film, with the characters (or whatever they are), consistently hammering how it is a film about a man watching a film, while watching a film, partnered with various planetary and cosmic imagery. To say it's confusing is an understatement, but in its mystifying contents, it presents a clear and concise quality that forces the audience to be completely disturbed, unsettled, and left pondering on human nature. How it manages to do all of that through an exuberance of mystifying visuals is pure cinema magic, to say the least.

Liking, disliking, or even understanding this film is of the least importance. The right question is, if you've experienced it, and Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Water Rebus, is certainly an experience for the ages.

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus is currently available for streaming on Tubi in the U.S.

