Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks) and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) are walking the thin line of legality in Collider's exclusive sneak peek at their upcoming film, Accidental Texan. The clip serves as a reminder as to why you should always lock your doors because you never know who might be mad at you. Taking the youngster under his wing, Church’s Merle, shows Erwin (Pankow) how a good prank is done after the two easily enter a car through its unlocked doors. With chicken in hand, Merle gets the messy job finished before leaving a few fowls in the vehicle along with a strongly worded note to the owner.

In Accidental Texan, Pankow, best known for his ongoing role in Netflix’s teen drama Outer Banks, plays a well-to-do Harvard student named Erwin. Built for a life of fame and fortune, Erwin crashes and burns during his first professional acting gig in New Orleans and drives off into the night, hoping to get as far away from his broken dreams as possible. But, just as he rolls into Texas oil country, Erwin strikes even more bad luck after his trusty vehicle breaks down.

Without a cell phone (which was destroyed in the fallout of his acting career), the young man goes about his rescue the old-fashioned way — locating a diner for a hot cup of coffee and a pay phone. It’s here that he meets Faye (Carrie-Anne Moss), a waitress who points him in the direction of an oil driller named Merle (Church) who can help Erwin with a job to save enough money to get his car fixed. There’s just one problem. Times have been equally tough on Merle, who’s struggling to keep the lights on and his business open. Together, the pair become a resourceful team, using their specific strengths to their advantage, driven to put cash back into their bank accounts and get back on their feet.

Who Else Is Behind ‘Accidental Texan’?

Joining Church, Pankow, and sci-fi and action queen Moss (The Matrix franchise, Memento), the comedy-drama also features a leading performance by two-time Academy Award nominee, Bruce Dern (Coming Home, Nebraska). The project will be the sophomore title to come from filmmaker and storyboard artist, Mark Bristol. With a sprawling number of productions under his belt as a storyboard artist, Bristol has worked on such titles as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Maleficent, and TV shows including Fargo, Fear the Walking Dead, and Star Trek: Discovery — just to name a few. The script for Accidental Texan was co-penned by Julie B. Denny and Cole Thompson with Bristol and Denny also joining as producers alongside Melissa Kirkendall and Koen Wooten.

Check out our exclusive clip above and catch Accidental Texan when it arrives in theaters on March 8.